Haley Stevens backs Mike Rogers after Abdul El-Sayed says she is not welcome in Senate campaign

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed publicly rejected primary rival Haley Stevens from his campaign, prompting Stevens to appear with Republican Mike Rogers. The split exposes Democratic divisions over Israel and threatens a key Senate race.

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed publicly rejected primary rival Haley Stevens from his campaign, prompting Stevens to appear with Republican Mike Rogers. The extraordinary split caps a weeks-long feud that has created an embarrassing and potentially costly drama for Democrats in a race that holds Republicans' best chance of flipping a Senate seat.

The last straw came on Saturday afternoon, according to the new source text. Several powerful intermediaries had been trying to broker peace between the former rivals, who were sparring over El-Sayed's strong criticisms of Israel.

Also read Former Primary Rival Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Stevens Calls For El-Sayed Condemnation

But after Stevens issued a hostile statement on Friday morning calling upon El-Sayed to condemn an ad made by a supportive political action committee and make other concessions, he stepped before reporters and said what his campaign had been signalling privately: he no longer wanted Stevens to join him at a Detroit church on Sunday. It was one thing not to be welcomed by El-Sayed's Senate campaign. It was quite another for him to say so in public.

Stevens endorsed former congressman Mike Rogers and stood alongside him outside a Black church in Detroit after attending the Sunday service. She said: Abdul made very clear that I was not welcome in his campaign, that he didn't need me there, that he didn't want me there. I did endorse the Democratic nominee, and he chose to close this campaign by saying I wasn't welcome. I've never been invited to a campaign event.

That's fine. You know, he's busy. He's running all around. Stevens' declaration and church appearance with Rogers were a stunning denouement of her feud with El-Sayed, who narrowly defeated her in the Michigan Senate primary.

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Throughout their evident tension this northern fall, she insisted she was a team player and a good Democrat who would grit her teeth and back El-Sayed while working hard for other party members on the ticket. Their dispute is deeply personal, involving slights between two mercurial millennial politicians of sizable egos quick to take offence. El-Sayed, supremely confident, did not wish to give an inch to a defeated rival.

Party Fissure Over Israel And Donors

Stevens, still absorbing her primary loss, eventually felt scorned by his campaign's failure to include her in events or reach out for her views, and embarrassed to be told to stay away. But the breach also represents a major fissure coursing through the Democratic Party about what its relationship with Israel and Jewish donors should be. El-Sayed, if he wins on Tuesday US time and enters the Senate in January, would be the most anti-Israel US senator.

At the root of the disagreement was US policy on Israel. El-Sayed has emerged as one of the Democratic Party's leading critics of Israel. Stevens, who is not Jewish, once said, I see Israel in my dreams at a Hanukkah service. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee AIPAC, which supported her in the primary, spent at least $US30 million, or $43 million, attacking El-Sayed during the primary and began spending more starting in October.

Stevens' fiance is Jewish and is an AIPAC donor. She said in an interview on Friday that she was considering converting to Judaism. Stevens faced a swift backlash Sunday from her party, which was caught off-guard by her defection. Lonnie Scott, a veteran Michigan Democratic operative, said: It's just really unfortunate given the stakes that this has turned into such a spectacle because of one person.

It is definitely not ideal that we'd be talking about Haley Stevens three days out from an election. This account of their split is based on interviews with more than a dozen people involved in or briefed on talks with El-Sayed's camp and Stevens' team, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations, as well as public remarks from El-Sayed, Stevens and Rogers.

Primary Rivalry Centres On Israel Policy

Days after El-Sayed won a bitter primary race against Stevens in August that centred on disagreements over Israel, they appeared together at a unity breakfast. Stevens gave him a hug. And that was about it. Since then, El-Sayed's campaign hired a handful of Stevens' campaign staff members, but he had next to no communication with her, according to Stevens and two others with knowledge of their relationship.

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She was never invited to campaign with him, nor were her thoughts solicited about how to proceed. At times, other Democrats tried to include her in the campaign. In mid-September, Ray Wert, whose wife, Mallory McMorrow, had run in the Democratic Senate primary but finished a distant third, texted Stevens. He had a request.

Wert, who is active in Democratic circles, wanted to publish an opinion essay in Stevens' name attacking Rogers in a Jewish news outlet. The New York Times reported that Wert replied, I hope I captured your voice. You did, she replied. So nice.

In late September, Stevens was suggesting edits to the essay over text. But something seemed to change at the end of the month. Pls hold for now, she wrote on September 30, without elaborating. I love you all but cannot move forward with this right now.

The El-Sayed campaign believed no amount of acquiescence to Stevens would be sufficient, according to one of his campaign officials. So when she began to issue demands late last month that he disavow an ally's online ad that she viewed as antisemitic, El-Sayed at first did not budge. She became increasingly critical of him in her cable television appearances. He tried to ignore her.

By last Wednesday, Stevens said she would not be campaigning with El-Sayed. That day, her fiance, Jason Turkish, endorsed Rogers. He said El-Sayed would make the world less safe for Jews, and that he hoped Stevens would run for the Senate again in the future. Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina, a Democratic powerbroker and mentor to Stevens in the House, was privately growing nervous about the dispute, according to the current article.

The collapse of the Stevens-El-Sayed alliance has created an embarrassing and potentially costly drama for Democrats in a race that holds Republicans' best chance of flipping a Senate seat. El-Sayed said he was unbothered by Stevens' defection. For now, the party is left confronting a public spectacle just days before the election.