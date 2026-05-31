Inside the Epicenter of Congo's Worst Ebola Outbreak

In Mongbwalu, a remote gold mining town in Congo, a dilapidated hospital struggles to contain the third-largest Ebola outbreak on record, with over 1,000 suspected cases and a slow international response.

In the cramped and dilapidated Ebola ward of a hospital in the remote gold mining town of Mongbwalu , a five-year-old boy lay on a bare mattress, a tissue stuffed into his nose to stanch continuous bleeding.

His father stood over him, his eyes clouded with worry. A few beds away, the body of Christiane Bahati, a 21-year-old woman who had died seven hours earlier, still lay covered by a thin sheet. Her shoes were tucked under the bed, and her relatives wailed outside the ward doors. The body was highly contagious, yet hardly anyone in the ward was protected.

Relatives came and went, carrying food and water to sick patients because the hospital had none to provide. A few wore rubber gloves or pulled scarves across their mouths, but most had no protection at all. This scene is repeated daily in Mongbwalu General Hospital, the epicenter of an Ebola outbreak that has rapidly become one of the largest on record. The virus was first detected in early May, but it likely began spreading weeks earlier.

By late May, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, there were at least 1,077 suspected cases and 246 suspected deaths, with over 400 cases concentrated in Mongbwalu. Health workers are overwhelmed and ill-equipped. The hospital lacks basic supplies like protective suits, goggles, masks, tests, and even drinking water. Seven hospital workers had already died from suspected Ebola, and the few remaining staff members have little training in fighting the disease.

Outside the hospital, the sound of hammering broke the silence as aid workers from Doctors Without Borders raced to erect isolation tents and disinfection stations. Dr. Alex Bogole, a Congolese doctor in the intensive care ward, expressed his frustration: 'They hold meetings and meetings. What is the purpose of these meetings? People are dying, people are getting infected, people are in danger.

It is very slow.

' He criticized the Congolese government for failing to detect the outbreak until six weeks after it began, and the international community for its sluggish response. Bogole was never trained for this epidemic, and he felt abandoned. The town of Mongbwalu, home to approximately 150,000 people, is a hub for gold mining and is surrounded by rebel-held territory in Ituri province. The region's instability and the constant movement of miners and refugees make it difficult to contain the virus.

The main road from Bunia, the regional capital, is a rutted dirt track that has become an Ebola highway, spreading the disease long before anyone detected it. Checkpoints are minimal, and Congolese soldiers look edgy as they guard string barriers. In the hospital, there is no triage station, so arriving patients who do not have Ebola risk being infected by those who do.

Test results from Bunia, 80 kilometers away, take four days or more to arrive, leaving doctors in the dark. Hospital director Dr. Richard Lokudu said he has been pleading for faster results, but the system is overwhelmed. Several times a day, the news of a patient's death triggers explosions of grief, with relatives screaming and rolling on the grass.

Lokudu's tally showed at least 30 patients died in the hospital in the previous 12 days, and many more died at home. Beyond the hospital gates, residents live in fear and confusion. Misinformation spreads, and some avoid seeking medical help. Aid groups warn that without urgent intervention, this outbreak could become the deadliest Ebola epidemic ever.

The international response is being outpaced by the virus, and the world's attention is elsewhere. The situation in Mongbwalu is a stark reminder of the challenges in containing infectious diseases in conflict zones with weak health systems. Every day of delay means more lives lost and a greater risk of the virus spreading further





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