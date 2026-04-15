Inside the Scam Compounds: A Survivor's Account of Forced Labor and Deception in Cambodia

A University of Toronto researcher shares a harrowing account from a survivor of human trafficking in Cambodia's scam compounds. The report details the industrial-scale operations, the psychological manipulation, and the brutal conditions faced by victims forced into online fraud, highlighting the exploitation that thrived during the pandemic and continues to pressure governments.

During a recent visit to Phnom Penh, Cambodia , a researcher from the University of Toronto encountered a group of young men near the Indian embassy. Upon inquiring if they were from scam compounds , the men confirmed their presence in these industrial-scale complexes where trafficked individuals are coerced into conducting online fraud . One individual, Akshit, a man in his early thirties with impeccable English and prior experience in banking and call centers, shared his unsettling ordeal.

Akshit was enticed by the prospect of a job in Cambodia offering double his salary in India, a proposition relayed through a chain of acquaintances. After a brief interview, he paid US$500 for a flight to Phnom Penh via Kuala Lumpur. The journey, including the flight and subsequent car ride to Sihanoukville, a coastal city in southwest Cambodia, was comfortable. Upon arrival at an apartment block, he was greeted with a welcome package and a pleasant room, creating an initial impression of legitimacy. However, this facade quickly dissolved as he found himself within a scam compound housing hundreds of workers, all engaged in defrauding individuals, both Asian and Western, through fake investment schemes and simulated romantic relationships.

The workers were organized into teams of eight, each led by a team leader, with managers overseeing multiple teams, all under the dominion of a Chinese criminal syndicate. Akshit discovered his recruiter had facilitated his sale for US$5,000. This account highlights the grim reality of human trafficking on a massive scale, with hundreds of thousands of individuals trafficked in Cambodia and Myanmar alone. While media reports often sensationalize the physical abuse, including beatings and tasering, the fundamental exploitation lies in the system of forced labor.

Workers endure grueling 15-hour days, seven days a week, managing multiple chat windows and communicating with potential victims in various languages. Akshit, for instance, operated in English and Hindi, targeting individuals in southern India. The daily operations commenced at 10:30 a.m., with fines imposed for tardiness, and concluded at 2:00 a.m. The scam process followed a structured, albeit adaptable, script: a 'developer' initiated contact with multiple targets, subsequently handing over engaged individuals to a 'chatter.' The chatter would cultivate a connection with the victim over three to four days, discerning their susceptibility to romance or financial manipulation, before passing them to a 'killer' who would finalize the fraudulent transaction. Akshit performed all three roles at different times. Initial investments were typically small, around $250, designed to escalate. Once victims transferred significant sums, contact would cease. While individual gains could be substantial, with some victims losing hundreds of thousands of dollars, the average transaction was often in the low thousands.

The proliferation of scam compounds accelerated in Cambodia during the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously occupied casinos and apartment buildings in cities like Sihanoukville and border towns were repurposed for these illicit operations. The phenomenon then extended to Myanmar, particularly along the Thai border, and Laos, notably the 'Golden Triangle' region. While these large-scale operations are a recent development, the underlying business model of generating substantial profits from numerous low-margin transactions is long-standing.

Despite billions of dollars being extracted from victims globally—with American losses from cryptocurrency scams alone reaching US$5.6 billion in 2023—the per-operation profitability is less impressive when distributed across numerous compounds and workers. In Akshit's team, the monthly target was US$10,000, with a base pay of $800, and an escalating commission beyond that. However, many failed to meet this target, receiving significantly reduced or no payment. Those who resisted were subjected to abuse, threats, and, in severe cases, torture. Akshit recounted an incident where a Pakistani national, who had attempted to seek help from potential victims, was severely beaten with electroshock batons by supervisors and security personnel after being reported by his team leader.

The operational costs of scam compounds, encompassing housing, food, security, transportation, and staff salaries, are substantial. Forced labor is the critical element that ensures profitability. In its reliance on cheap, coerced labor, the human trafficking within these illegal scam compounds shares disturbing parallels with labor practices in legitimate sectors such as fish processing and garment manufacturing. The fact that a significant number of victims originate from affluent Western and East Asian countries places considerable pressure on the Cambodian government to address this pervasive issue.





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Human Trafficking Scam Compounds Online Fraud Forced Labor Cambodia

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