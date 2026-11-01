Binance loses $6.3bn in largest crypto hack, FBI blames North Korea

Hackers stole $6.3bn from Binance in the largest crypto heist ever, prompting a global freeze and FBI attribution to North Korea's TraderTraitor group.

Hackers drained more than $6.3 billion from Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, in the largest crypto heist ever recorded. The attack began just after 4pm New York time on Thursday and affected wallets across at least four different blockchains.

North Korea TraderTraitor Group Linked to Hack

By Sunday, Binance had processed $4.6 billion in withdrawals and $1 billion in deposits, a net outflow of about $3.6 billion. That equals 2.1% of its $171 billion in total assets under management, confirmed in its latest proof of reserves snapshot. The FBI confirmed on Saturday that a North Korea-affiliated group called TraderTraitor was behind the hack. TraderTraitor is believed to be part of the Lazarus Group, notorious for the 2014 Sony Pictures hack.

Also read Binance Suffers Major $9 Billion Crypto Heist Attributed to North Korean Hackers

The FBI said North Korea was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion in virtual assets from Binance on or about October 29. It added that TraderTraitor actors were converting stolen assets into ethereum and expected further laundering through decentralised finance and instant swap services. Before the attack, hackers ran test sequences of code on accounts they controlled on the Ethereum blockchain, moving just a couple of dollars at a time.

Cybersecurity analysts said they were testing a program designed to seize control of Binance-owned accounts and move the contents elsewhere. After the rehearsal, they launched the full assault. Security researchers and Binance executives from New York to Abu Dhabi and Kyiv scrambled to trace the stolen money, freeze accounts, and understand how the breach occurred. Tether and Circle, issuers of the USDT and USDC stablecoins, froze transactions.

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By 4.38pm New York time, Taylor Monahan, a researcher at the non-profit security firm SEAL, suspected the worst and contacted Tether. Less than 30 minutes later, Tether began freezing transactions on its blockchain, as did Circle. At 5.18pm, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire announced the company had frozen more than $800 million associated with a potential exploit involving Binance.

Company Executives and Firms Freeze Assets

Seven minutes later, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced his firm had frozen more than $1.5 billion related to a potential Binance exchange hack. Yi He, Binance co-founder and co-chief executive officer, was at home in Abu Dhabi when she noticed something wrong. She had logged off work and was scrolling through X before bed about 12.30am Abu Dhabi time, which is 4.30pm in New York. Posts on the site alerted her to trouble.

Alarmed, Yi He logged back on and saw that Binance security and wallet teams, empowered to act on hacks without executive sign-off, were already trying to stop more losses. Within minutes, the company created a war room that grew to about 100 people worldwide. Yi He and hundreds of employees stayed up through the night coordinating with other crypto firms and law enforcement agencies including the FBI and the US Secret Service.

At 5.15pm New York time, Binance publicly acknowledged awareness of a potential security issue and said it was investigating the rumored breach. Binance competitors Kraken, Coinbase, and Bybit stated they were unharmed. Blockchain intelligence firms TRM Labs, Chainalysis, and Elliptic have all attributed the heist to North Korea. They observed funds stolen from Binance commingling with crypto seized in the Bitget hack, which researchers had already linked to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Chainalysis labeled it the largest in the history of crypto and one of the single-largest financial crimes of all time. Even as the heist became widely publicized, hackers continued draining funds from Binance. The code they used gave them access to blockchain accounts owned by Binance, allowing them to empty them while exchange funds kept replenishing the accounts. Estimates of the stolen amount crept higher, eventually reaching $6.3 billion.

Binance Secures Funds to Cover Losses

Binance said it had set aside about $6.34 billion of company funds to cover the losses. The money spent rebuying tokens came from part of its $1 billion secure asset fund for users, a bitcoin reserve, as well as some of its futures insurance fund and own corporate treasury. Binance said it had replenished 90% of the amount stolen. The remaining 10% of tokens were less liquid, meaning they may take longer to buy.

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Richard Teng, Binance's co-chief executive, said the company was committed to covering the remaining 10% and users would not bear the financial impact. Teng said on Friday that the breach was a complex attack involving a compromised laptop and malicious software designed to delete evidence of its activity, making it harder to trace and investigate. Binance told customers that market conditions are stable and that its team was testing rigorously the remaining networks and assets.

In the first phase Binance restored withdrawals for 15 networks and assets, including ethereum, USDT and USDC tokens on the ethereum blockchain, as well as some others held on the BNB Smart Chain blockchain. Later on Sunday, dealing in the Dogecoin and Avalanche currencies resumed on their own platforms. The attack comes at an inopportune time for an industry receiving unprecedented support from the US government.

Regulatory Support for Crypto Under Threat

The Trump administration has pushed for mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology through its regulators. In September, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a rule allowing public company stocks to trade on blockchains. Experts fear the Binance hack could undermine those efforts. Bitcoin plunged nearly 5% after the news of the hack, while ethereum dropped nearly 6% and BNB, native to Binance, tumbled nearly 10%.

Ari Redbord, global head of policy and government affairs at TRM Labs, called it the largest bank robbery in human history. He added that he had not slept and had not stopped working since the attack began. As Binance publicly said it could easily reimburse any losses on Friday, employees privately expressed doubts to one another about receiving bonuses this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The crypto industry has faced repeated attacks, including a $388 million hack of Bitget only a month ago and a nearly $1.5 billion theft from Bybit in February 2025. The scale of this week's attack shocked even industry veterans. Odysseas Lamtzidis, founder of blockchain security company Phylax Systems, was on a plane from New York to Miami when he saw a Telegram chat about the attack.

He described it as very scary and recalled breathing heavily because of the huge amounts of capital moving around, to the point that other passengers asked if he was okay. He watched attackers move from one wallet to the next and kept posting on X to alert users. He said this is very scary for organizations and adoption of crypto.

The attack on Binance came as many observers express worries that the ever-expanding capabilities of artificial intelligence models could compromise cryptography and IT security protocols.