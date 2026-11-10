Insulin Supply at Risk as Pharma Firms Pivot to GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

Experts warn that the pharmaceutical industry's intense focus on GLP-1 weight loss medications like Ozempic could jeopardize global insulin supply chains for millions of patients.

A major warning has been issued regarding the global pharmaceutical industry's shifting priorities, with experts cautioning that the rapid expansion of GLP-1 weight loss drugs poses a significant threat to the stability of the insulin market. This critical concern highlights the potential danger to patients who rely on life-saving treatments for diabetes, particularly in regions where access to basic healthcare is already limited and fragile.

Industry Shift Diverts Focus From Insulin Supply

Jay Iyer, the chief executive of the Access to Medicine Foundation, has explicitly stated that the current market dynamics are creating a dangerous imbalance in pharmaceutical development and distribution. He argues that the massive investment and attention directed toward GLP-1 products such as Ozempic and Mounjaro are causing companies to neglect other essential diabetes treatments. This strategic pivot away from traditional medications risks leaving a critical gap in the supply chain for insulin, which remains the only viable treatment for type 1 diabetes and is essential for many patients with insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes.

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The foundation warns that there is a tangible risk that major manufacturers, including Sanofi, Eli Lilly, or Novo Nordisk, could eventually withdraw from the insulin market entirely. Such a move would be disastrous for global supply, as insulin has remained an unchanging necessity for over 105 years without a comparable replacement. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk has already announced plans to phase out some of its older diabetes products, including specific insulin pens, further signaling a corporate retreat from traditional insulin manufacturing in favor of newer, more profitable compounds.

Global Inequity in Diabetes Treatment Access

The disparity in access to these medications is stark, with diabetes affecting an estimated 589 million adults globally. A staggering 81% of these individuals reside in low- and middle-income countries, including nations such as Pakistan, Egypt, and Jordan. In these regions, many patients struggle to obtain basic insulin, which is critical for survival. The introduction of high-cost weight loss injections and pills has done little to improve the situation for those who cannot afford even the most fundamental care.

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GLP-1 medications were initially developed to manage type 2 diabetes by regulating blood sugar, slowing digestion, and reducing appetite. However, their growing popularity for obesity treatment, following the launch of Wegovy in 2021, has created a lucrative new market that dominates corporate strategy. While millions of people in wealthy nations like the United States have access to these drugs, they are largely unavailable in lower-income countries. Where GLP-1s are registered, their high prices and a lack of equitable pricing measures make them completely out of reach for the majority of the population in these areas.

Corporate Accountability and Future Developments

A recent biennial report from the Access to Medicine Foundation, which receives partial funding from the UK and Dutch governments, analyzed the progress of pharmaceutical companies in addressing global health equity. The report found that most new medications currently in development focus on type 2 diabetes, with only 10 out of 25 targets addressing type 1 diabetes. This statistic underscores the persistent neglect of the most severe forms of the disease in corporate research pipelines.

Despite these concerns, the report noted some positive shifts in corporate behavior. Novartis from Switzerland ranked first in the global health equity index again, successfully displacing the UK-based GSK, which had held the top spot previously. AstraZeneca also improved its standing, moving up to third place with comprehensive access plans for almost all its drugs in late-stage development. Nearly two-thirds of cancer drugs now include measures to ensure availability in poorer countries, indicating that access strategies are increasingly becoming part of core corporate planning.

Executive Incentives Drive Access Improvements

Jay Iyer highlighted that over the last 20 years of the Access to Medicines Index, significant progress has been made in embedding health equity into business models. Access considerations are now frequently included in executive bonus targets, aligning financial incentives with public health goals. However, Iyer emphasized that the current focus on the obesity market driven by GLP-1s does not solve the immediate crisis for people with type 1 diabetes. Without a deliberate effort to balance innovation in weight loss with the preservation of insulin supply, the most vulnerable patients face the risk of being abandoned by the pharmaceutical industry.