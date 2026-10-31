Inter and Milan unveil new 71,500-seat stadium to replace San Siro by 2031

Inter and Milan have unveiled plans for a new 71,500-seat stadium, sponsored by Generali and costing €1.2bn, to replace San Siro from the 2031-32 season.

Inter and Milan this week unveiled plans for a new stadium that will replace San Siro from the 2031-32 season, in time for Italy to co-host Euro 2032. The stadium, sponsored by Generali, Italy's largest insurance company, will have a capacity of 71,500 seats and is expected to cost the two clubs €1.2bn (£1bn). The plans were revealed at a gala event at Milan's Castello Sforzesco on Thursday.

Work on the new stadium is set to begin in 2028, on the site of the existing 75,000-capacity venue. The project is designed to keep both clubs in the same home while modernising their facilities ahead of the European Championship.

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Fans oppose San Siro demolition plans

Some fans in attendance voiced their opposition to San Siro being demolished. Shortly before the briefing began, a group of Inter fans walked into the courtyard of the castle and unfurled a banner reading that the lights at San Siro would never be extinguished, and chanted calls for hands off San Siro.

The protest highlights the emotional attachment many supporters feel toward the historic venue, which has hosted decades of matches for both clubs and major international fixtures. The new stadium plan nonetheless moves ahead with backing from the two clubs and their sponsor.

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United's winless run raises pressure on Carrick

Michael Carrick said on Thursday as he reflected on a difficult week at United amid speculation over his future and the general state of the club. United have gone eight games without a win after their worst league start in 40 years. They are 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

Carrick suggested he had held talks with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada this week. He said it is not always rosy and nice conversations between anyone, whether between him and the players, or between him, Wilcox, Berrada or the owners. He described it as the hard truth at times and said it is what the club needs to move forward.

On the reception he was given, and the boos his players received, at Old Trafford following defeat to Bournemouth last Sunday, Carrick said he had mixed feelings. He said the appreciation from the supporters and that connection and respect is something he feels strongly about. He added that it was not a nice situation but that feeling that support was important, while stressing he is with the players 100% and that they are all in it together.

In recent days he has lost Reece James, João Pedro and Maxence Lacroix, with none of them expected back for a few weeks at least. Emi Martínez could soon make a return from his broken jaw, but it will be Mike Penders in goal again.

Wilcox has decided to give Carrick a chance to turn things around, while Bruno Fernandes held clear-the-air talks with Carrick after sitting out the defeat to Bournemouth. Eddie Howe has emerged as United's prime candidate if Carrick is sacked. Carrick said he will not strip Fernandes of the captaincy and that he is not surprised to have kept his job as head coach, adding that between them they have to make a difference and push things in a good direction.

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Ballon d'Or betting probe opened by France Football

A series of suspicious bets that correctly predicted the exact top-five finishing order of this year's Ballon d'Or and generated almost $200,000 (£149,000) in winnings is being investigated by the event's organisers, France Football, who have also contacted the police.

It has been alleged that 12 Polymarket accounts, an American cryptocurrency-based prediction market, placed the bets, with more than $264,000 wagered on the outcome before Monday's ceremony. Their extraordinary accuracy has raised serious questions about a potential leak of confidential results before football's most prestigious individual award.

Harry Kane was crowned the winner at the ceremony at the London Palladium, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Lionel Messi. Remarkably, this was the exact order predicted by the group of accounts identified in French media outlet Upside's investigation.

Villa to take legal action against Carragher

Aston Villa have announced plans to take legal action against Jamie Carragher following his unacceptable insults about the club and its supporters. Carragher told Villa fans to be quiet after facing criticism for suggesting Unai Emery should consider taking the Manchester United job.

Villa responded on Friday evening with a statement on X signed by their chair, Nassef Sawiris. The statement said Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans.