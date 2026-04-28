Interactive Chickpea Stew, Simplified Moussaka, and Nostalgic Basil Viennetta Recipes for Weeknight Dinners and Desserts

A chickpea stew -soup serves as the centerpiece of a versatile and interactive meal, allowing each diner to customize their bowl with a variety of accompaniments.

Traditionally, this dish would be part of a Tunisian breakfast, and it is not a million miles from one of my favorites, an Egyptian version often served in bowls at late-night cafes at 2 am. I am proposing it as an evening offering: make a big pot of delicious, flavorful chickpeas, then lay out a spread of accompaniments such as pickles, olives, capers, and boiled eggs.

This approach transforms a simple stew into a fun, communal dinner that is both nourishing and healthy. Everyone gets to jazz up their own bowl however they like, making it an ideal meal for a crowd after a night on the tiles, as a big bowl of these chickpeas will always sort you out. To prepare, heat the oven to 220 degrees Celsius or 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Empty the jars or tins of chickpeas into a large saucepan and top with 750 milliliters of water. Bring to a boil, then turn down the heat to a simmer and leave to bubble away gently for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, tear ciabatta bread into three to four centimeter chunks and spread them out on a baking tray. Lightly crush cumin and coriander seeds in a mortar. Drizzle the torn-up bread with olive oil, then sprinkle over most of the crushed spices, season well, toss everything together, and massage in the flavors. Spread out the bread into an even layer, bake for eight to ten minutes until golden and evenly toasted, then remove and leave to cool.

Put garlic in a mortar with a good pinch of salt and bash until creamy. Add Aleppo pepper, crush that in too, then stir in harissa and two tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. When the chickpeas are ready, stir in the garlic-harissa paste, baby spinach, and most of the chopped herbs and spring onions. Squeeze in the juice of one to two lemons to taste, then season.

Set up the table for your chickpea party by dividing the toasted bread between four shallow bowls. Put the leftover toasted spices in a small bowl and take that to the table along with the jar of harissa and a bottle of extra-virgin olive oil.

Then assemble any extra toppings you want to include, such as a bowl of capers, olives, pickles, or boiled eggs. Ladle the hot, brothy chickpeas into each bowl, top with the remaining chopped herbs and spring onions, and let everyone prep their chickpeas as they wish. A second recipe offers a simplified version of traditional moussaka, which is typically a wholesome but time-consuming process. This simplified version can easily be made on a weeknight, making it accessible for busy schedules.

To begin, set a wide, shallow flameproof casserole that has a lid over medium heat and add enough olive oil to cover the base. Fry the aubergine for around five minutes until golden, seasoning as you go and stirring just a couple of times to get a nice crust. Once golden, add minced meat and increase the heat to high, breaking the meat up with a wooden spoon and seasoning well.

Add ground cinnamon, dried oregano, and cayenne, then brown for a few minutes. Add chopped onions and garlic and fry for a further ten minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius or 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Stir tomato puree into the meat, fry for a few minutes, then pour in stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer while you slice the potatoes. Scrub and slice the potatoes as finely as possible, about two to three millimeters thick.

Remove the casserole from the hob and lay the potatoes over the top, overlapping them like a hotpot. Season and sprinkle with a little extra oregano, drizzle with olive oil, and cover the casserole with the lid. Transfer the covered dish to the oven for 30 minutes, removing the lid for the last ten minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Mix mascarpone, yoghurt, egg, and egg yolk in a bowl.

Finely grate in most of the parmesan, season, and stir it in. Remove the casserole from the oven, pour over the sauce, then finely grate over the remaining parmesan. Return to the oven without the lid and bake for a further 25 to 30 minutes until golden all over and bubbling. Leave to rest for five minutes before serving.

Finally, a basil viennetta dessert was one of the most popular recipes tested for a new book called MEDesque. This popularity stems from three key reasons: first, it tastes unreal; second, everyone got a huge tug of nostalgia; and third, everyone became giddy with excitement trying to figure out what the flavor was. To prepare this dessert, line a 900 gram loaf tin with clingfilm, leaving some overhang on all sides.

Roughly chop 125 grams of chocolate and melt it in a microwave or in a heatproof bowl set over a small pan of simmering water. Keep stirring until just melted, then stir in salt and set aside for ten minutes.

Meanwhile, pick most of the basil, stalks and all, put it in a high-speed blender, and blitz with half the sugar, 100 milliliters of double cream, and vanilla until smooth. Whiz in the mascarpone and milk to complete the mixture. This dessert combines rich chocolate with a fresh basil-infused cream, creating a unique and nostalgic treat that surprises and delights with its flavor profile.

The combination of familiar textures and unexpected herbal notes makes it a standout recipe that appeals to both adventurous eaters and those seeking comfort food. Whether served at a dinner party or as a special family dessert, the basil viennetta is sure to spark conversation and enjoyment around the table





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Chickpea Stew Moussaka Recipe Basil Viennetta Weeknight Dinner Interactive Meal

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