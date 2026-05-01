Intergenerational Fairness in Australia: Younger Generations Face Growing Economic and Housing Challenges

A report from the Actuaries Institute reveals that while younger Australians have made gains in health and education, economic pressures, housing affordability, and government spending shifts have widened the generational gap. Older Australians have seen significant wealth increases, while younger generations struggle with debt, rent, and limited homeownership opportunities.

The debate over intergenerational fairness often paints a simplistic picture of younger Australians criticizing Baby Boomers for their perceived selfishness, while Boomers dismiss younger generations as entitled.

However, a recent report from the Actuaries Institute reveals a more nuanced reality. While life has broadly improved for all generations compared to decades past, younger Australians face significant economic, housing, and social challenges that outweigh the gains in health and education. The report, which analyzes data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and the HILDA surveys, highlights that younger generations have made progress in health and education but struggle with economic pressures, housing affordability, and environmental concerns.

These factors contribute to a widening gap between older and younger age groups, despite recent improvements due to pandemic-era policies like JobKeeper and lower interest rates. Dr. Hugh Miller, a lead researcher, notes that while the generational gap has narrowed since its peak in 2019, it could return to record levels soon due to ongoing economic and social pressures.

Meanwhile, Dr. Laura Dixie points out that older Australians have seen substantial wealth gains, with 65- to 74-year-olds gaining an average of $375,000 in household wealth over the past two years, compared to just $98,000 for 25- to 34-year-olds. This disparity is exacerbated by rising housing costs, with many young Australians relying on financial support from their parents to enter the property market.

Government spending has also shifted toward older generations, with increased funding for age pensions, healthcare, and aged care, often financed through debt and taxes that disproportionately affect working-age Australians. This trend places a heavier burden on younger generations, who must repay this debt while facing challenges like high rent and limited homeownership opportunities. The report underscores that without policy changes, younger Australians risk being locked out of wealth-building opportunities, perpetuating cycles of inequality.

The issue is further complicated by the growing number of older Australians experiencing homelessness and poverty, highlighting that not all seniors are financially secure. Addressing these disparities requires a balanced approach to government spending and policies that support younger Australians in achieving financial stability and homeownership





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Intergenerational Fairness Housing Affordability Economic Inequality Government Spending Wealth Gap

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