Internal Labor Tensions Rise Over Scope of Capital Gains Tax Overhaul

Treasurer Jim Chalmers defends the government's plan to extend capital gains tax changes beyond investment properties amid growing pressure from Labor MPs to limit the overhaul. The policy aims to equalise tax treatment of labour and capital income but faces criticism from business groups and economists who warn it will hurt fast-growing companies. The government moves to rush legislation through parliament while considering exemptions for small business and start-ups.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is facing mounting pressure from within his own party to limit the scope of the government's planned capital gains tax (CGT) overhaul, restricting it solely to investment properties.

Labor MPs are lobbying the cabinet to act swiftly to protect business owners who are expressing serious concerns about the proposed changes. These internal tensions surfaced as the government moved to rush its legislation through parliament with minimal scrutiny, a day before the process begins. Chalmers defended the policy, stating the aim is to equalise the tax treatment of income derived from labour and capital. This principle has ignited a significant political dispute centred on wealth creation and economic growth.

The debate intensified during a closed-door meeting of the Labor caucus economic committee. Sources described the gathering as more lively than a subsequent general caucus meeting where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised team unity. The discussion revealed that a broad cross-section of the party wants new measures to avert a backlash from business owners, many of whom are traditional Labor voters. Some MPs are advocating for an expansion of existing CGT exemptions for small firms.

Others are pushing to retain the 50 per cent discount for all assets except investment properties. Chalmers, repeatedly citing support from former Prime Minister Paul Keating, argued against creating separate rules for property versus business assets and shares. He stated, "It doesn't make a lot of sense to replace one big distortion with another big distortion," referring to the current system combining the CGT discount and negative gearing, which he believes has contributed to a house price bubble.

However, the treasurer faced sharp questioning from reporters about the logic of his approach. Critics point out that the plan seems to penalise shares and private business by taxing them at a higher rate while trying to discourage investment in housing. Chalmers responded that the new inflation-adjusted model would make certain investments, particularly lower-growth assets, more attractive, thereby steering capital away from housing, though perhaps less effectively than keeping the discount for non-housing assets.

He framed the change as a necessary correction: "A fairer, more neutral treatment of capital gains in the system makes more sense than the current distortion, which has been left in place for the same 25 years that we've seen young people's prospects in the housing market materially deteriorate.

" While many economists acknowledge good measures in the budget, a growing list of economists, business leaders, and peak bodies are urging the government to reverse its CGT changes. All major business bodies contend the inflation-adjusted model will harm fast-growing companies, despite Prime Minister Albanese selectively quoting groups to suggest support.

Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn stated only passive assets like housing should be targeted, a view shared by Seek founder Paul Bassat and several frustrated Labor backbenchers who are staying silent to avoid conflict with senior colleagues. Internal concerns suggest the government was unprepared for the fallout from extending the changes beyond property. The move reportedly blindsided some ministers and raised alarms just before the budget, prompting a commitment to consult the "tech and start-up sector.

" In response, Albanese shifted messaging, saying the government is now speaking to small business groups broadly. When asked if Labor had realised the unintended consequences were wider than first thought, Chalmers dismissed it as media interpretation. Both Albanese and Chalmers consistently state the goal is tax treatment equality.

Yet this is contradicted by the Henry tax review, a foundational document for tax reform since 2010, which declared that "comprehensive income taxation, under which all savings income is taxed the same as labour income, is not an appropriate policy goal or benchmark.

" The review explained that preferential treatment for long-term savings is essential to counteract the inherent bias against savings in an income tax system. The government is now scrambling to craft exemptions for small business and additional protections for start-ups.

Meanwhile, the opposition is seeking to prolong the political battle by threatening to delay the government's NDIS legislation unless the tax changes are sent to an inquiry. Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson used question time to highlight the more generous treatment of businesses under Paul Keating's original CGT model, sharpening the debate over the government's policy direction and its adherence to historical tax principles





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