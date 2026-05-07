Internal Struggle for Control of the Liberal Party Presidency

A detailed look at the rivalry between former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Alexander Downer as they vie for the Liberal Party presidency amidst internal factional wars.

The Liberal Party of Australia is currently embroiled in a significant internal struggle as it determines who will take the mantle of party president. At the heart of this contention are two prominent figures from the party history: former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and former Foreign Minister Alexander Downer .

The contest has become a proxy battle between the party conservative wing and its moderate faction, reflecting deeper ideological divisions that have plagued the organization in recent years. Current estimates suggest that the conservative faction has secured a substantial lead, with approximately seventy votes out of the one hundred and thirteen members of the federal council already leaning toward Abbott.

This strong backing makes his victory seem nearly inevitable, provided the momentum continues leading up to the vote at the end of the month. However, this potential victory is not without its critics. Moderate members of the party are voicing concerns that appointing a figure as polarizing as Tony Abbott could lead to instability. There is a pervasive fear among the moderates that Abbott might act as a shadow opposition leader, effectively overshadowing the current party leader, Angus Taylor.

The concern is that Abbott's massive media presence and strong personality could lead to a situation where his public statements are perceived as the official policy of the parliamentary party, rather than the directives coming from the official leadership. This dynamic could create confusion within the party and potentially alienate centrist voters who are crucial for electoral success.

Consequently, many moderates are coalescing around Alexander Downer, viewing him as a more stable and less radical alternative who can bridge the gap between different factions. Adding another layer of complexity to the situation is the stance of former Prime Minister John Howard. Historically a towering figure in the party, Howard has remained carefully neutral, stating that both candidates are close personal friends and would perform the role excellently.

While some party insiders believed Howard would throw his weight behind Downer, his refusal to intervene highlights a desire to avoid further inflaming factional tensions. Meanwhile, the party is facing a period of significant upheaval, not only in leadership but in administration. The upcoming president will be tasked with appointing a new federal director to replace the long-serving Andrew Hirst, who has announced his resignation.

This means the new president will have a direct hand in shaping the operational strategy and the chief executive leadership of the party during a time of crisis. Tony Abbott has sought to quell these concerns by emphasizing his respect for the distinction between the role of the party leader and that of the party president.

He has publicly asserted that his primary objective is to support the leader and ensure that the party is positioned to win the next election, specifically striving to help Angus Taylor become the thirty-second Prime Minister of Australia. Supporters of Abbott, including federal MP Henry Pike, argue that the party is currently in its most challenging period, bleeding money, volunteers, and votes to One Nation.

They contend that Abbott's energy, fundraising prowess, and experience as a campaigner are exactly what the party needs to revitalize its grassroots base and regain its footing in the political landscape. Despite the assurances, the risk of a rightward shift remains a central point of debate. Moderates believe that an Abbott presidency would be used to push the party further toward the conservative fringe in an attempt to reclaim voters from One Nation.

This strategic gamble is viewed by some as a dangerous move that could further marginalize the party in urban centers. On the other hand, the backing of Angus Taylor for Abbott's candidacy is seen as a decisive factor, as the leader's approval is generally considered essential for the president's effectiveness. The outcome of this vote will not only decide who leads the party organization but will serve as a signal of the Liberal Party's future ideological direction





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