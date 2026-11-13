International Sports Preview: Rugby League Finals, Women's Super League Clash and Cricket Series

Comprehensive guide to Sunday's major sporting events including the Rugby League World Cup finals, WSL title race, and England cricket match updates.

Global sporting calendars light up this Sunday with a dense schedule of high-stakes international fixtures and domestic showdowns across multiple codes. Fans can follow live updates for the Rugby League World Cup finals, the critical Women's Super League encounter between Chelsea and Manchester City, and the ongoing cricket series between England and Australia.

Rugby League World Cup Finals

Australia and New Zealand meet in the men's Rugby League World Cup final in Brisbane, aiming to replicate the blockbuster energy of their earlier group stage contest. The Kangaroos and the Kiwis are expected to rely heavily on the pace and skill of fullbacks Reece Walsh and Kalyn Ponga, who were the standout performers in Sydney last month. Earlier on the same day, the Jillaroos will defend their legacy against the Kiwi Ferns at Lang Park, seeking a fourth consecutive title in the women's final.

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Chelsea City Title Race

Chelsea Women face a pivotal challenge against league leaders Manchester City in the Women's Super League, a match that could define their entire season. Manchester City, managed by Andrée Jeglertz, currently sits at the top of the table after a dominant 5-0 victory over West Ham, while Chelsea trails by just two points following a recent draw with Everton. A loss for Chelsea in this specific head-to-head clash would significantly dent their chances of securing the championship trophy at this early juncture.

England Rugby vs Japan

Steve Borthwick's England rugby union team welcomes former head coach Eddie Jones's Japanese side to Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, in a crucial autumn test match. Japan, ranked twelfth globally, presents a formidable challenge despite England's recent 45-22 victory over Australia, which stands as the national team's best performance of the year. This fixture serves as a major audition for players like Will Joseph, Max Ojomoh, and Cadan Murley, who are competing for the remaining spots in the squad destined for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

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Wales vs Norway Nations League

Wales travels to Oslo to face Norway in the UEFA Nations League, an opportunity to avenge their earlier 2-1 defeat by the same opponent in Cardiff. The match carries immense pressure for both teams, as they sit in the bottom two positions of Group A4 and battle to avoid relegation to League B. Erling Haaland, the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals, will face a stern test from a Welsh defense determined to replicate their recent success in freezing out the Manchester City striker.

England Cricket Series

England prepares for the second One Day International against Australia in Adelaide, seeking redemption after a seven-wicket defeat in Perth on Friday. The hosts dominated the opener by bowling England out for 131 runs, thanks to a quickfire fifty from captain Mitch Marsh and a standout debut performance from all-rounder Mahli Beardman. The three-match series concludes in Hobart on Wednesday, with live over-by-over commentary tracking the contest as England attempts to level the series.