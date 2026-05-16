International Student Finds Support in Melbourne Program

A student from Indonesia, who moved to Melbourne, found support and friendship in a program connecting international students with local retirees. The program helped him overcome loneliness and cultural barriers, and he now feels a sense of belonging in his new home.

Now he is talking like a local, delighted when he finds a coffee shop open after 3pm and comparing his home town, 50 kilometres outside Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, to 'pretty much like Geelong'.

Jason South But the student's time in Melbourne got off to a shaky start. Once the initial excitement of moving abroad wore off, the realities of shifting from tropical Indonesia to Melbourne, then in the grip of its coldest winter in years, without family or friends led to a creeping sense of loneliness.

The key to cracking the Melbourne code was a group of local retirees who have taken Judanto to see kangaroos and watch AFLW, and initiated him into Australian slang such as brolly, sunnies, arvo and brekky.

'I gained a lot of friends, and – I can say – family,' Judanto said with a grin. 'My sense of belonging to where I live right now growing, and I love that feeling. ' Retiree Wayne Pash and his family are a big part of the reason why Judanto and other students have come to feel so welcome.

Pash and Judanto met through the Being a Melburnian program connecting international students with seniors, and, along with a handful of other participants, regularly stay in touch and meet up. Pash invited the students to join his family for Christmas dinner, followed by a round of trugo, a little-known homegrown croquet-like sport Pash is keen to revive.

Retiree Lorraine Siska did not know what to expect when she signed up for the program, but she was sure she wanted the students to love their time in Melbourne. Alba Gatto enjoys helping, listening and making the students' lives a little less stressful.

'We may not sort everything up, but we may know where to go,' she said. Being a Melburnian was founded by social work student Peiqi Shi, who wanted to help fellow international students who were eager to learn about their new home and connect with locals, but were struggling to take that first step. Now he has the inside scoop on where to get the best meat pies in town.

But for the student from Shanghai, the program has always been about more than just cultural exchange or encouraging confidence. It's also about acceptance and a mutual feeling of support. Veterinary science student Sarai Silaban, from Sumatra in Indonesia, describes the friends she has made as more like aunts and grandparents who support, guide and care for her. She is thrilled by every dinner invitation, even attending a 90th birthday celebration.

Silaban says that even when she heads back home in a few months, she can still return for a warm welcome in Melbourne.

'This will remain in my heart,' she said. 'Whenever I can go back to them, I will visit them.





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International Students Melbourne Program Retirees Acceptance Support Cultural Exchange Confidence Friendship Loneliness Cultural Barriers Acceptance Support Cultural Exchange Confidence Friendship Loneliness Cultural Barriers

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