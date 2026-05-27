International team of Thai and Finnish divers joins Laos cave rescue effort

Seven people have been trapped in a flooded cave in central Xaisomboun province since May 20. Local volunteers, Thai Metta Tham rescuers and veteran diver Ben Palasing, together with Finnish diver Mikko Paasi, are working around the clock to pump water, clear debris and explore alternative shafts, echoing the 2018 Thai cave rescue that captured worldwide attention.

A large scale international rescue effort is under way in the remote mountains of central Xaisomboun province in Laos where seven people have been trapped inside a flooded cave since May twentieth.

The operation, now in its seventh day, is being coordinated by the Laos Rescue Volunteer for People and supported by a team of specialists who were part of the famed 2018 Thai cave rescue. On Sunday volunteers from the Metta Tham Rescue Foundation travelled from Thailand to join local crews, bringing with them equipment and expertise that proved decisive in the earlier Thai operation.

The rescuers report steady progress as they inch closer to the chamber where the trapped group is believed to be stranded, after breaking through layers of sand and gravel and pumping water from the flooded passages around the clock. The cave entrance lies on a steep four kilometre hiking trail that climbs through rugged terrain before reaching a narrow rock opening barely wide enough for a single person.

Inside the system rescuers face a maze of muddy corridors, water‑filled sections and tight tunnels that force them to crawl and wade in chest‑high floodwater while wearing helmets and torchlights. Divers have managed to navigate roughly one hundred metres into the submerged portion of the cave, and investigators have identified four possible shafts above ground that could provide an alternative route to the trapped miners.

The group that entered the cave on May twentieth were reportedly searching for gold, a claim made by local officials but not yet confirmed. An eighth member managed to escape the initial surge of water and raise the alarm, prompting a rapid response from authorities who had previously warned against entering the cave due to its known safety hazards.

The cave is a popular spot for amateur prospectors seeking the rare metal Bounkham Luanglath, and heavy rains triggered a landslide that blocked the entrance, trapping the seven individuals inside. Among the international experts on the ground are Ben Palasing, a veteran Thai cave diver who played a key role in extracting the twelve boys and their football coach from the Tham Luang cave in 2018, and Mikko Paasi, a Finnish‑born diver based in Thailand who also participated in that historic rescue.

Their presence underscores the global solidarity that emerges when lives are at stake in extreme environments. The 2018 Thai rescue involved military personnel, navy SEALs, British amateur cave divers and dozens of volunteers from around the world, drawing intense media attention and inspiring documentaries, feature films and a miniseries.

The current Laos operation reflects a similar spirit of cooperation as rescuers continue to pump water, clear debris and explore possible shafts in the hopes of reaching the trapped miners before conditions worsen. The remote location, about 120 kilometres north of Vientiane, combined with ongoing heavy rain and flash flooding, presents significant challenges, but the coordinated effort of local volunteers, regional authorities and seasoned international divers offers a promising path forward





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