Intrepid Travel's new 18-day Premium Central Asia tour offers an in-depth exploration of the five former Soviet republics, with a focus on Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The tour blends dramatic landscapes, ancient Silk Road cities, and a fascinating cultural cauldron of Muslim, Mongol, and Soviet influences.

It's one of the most intriguing emerging destinations - the vast, landlocked region between Europe and China, colloquially known as the "Stans". Comprising the five former Soviet republics of Uzbekistan , Kazakhstan , Kyrgyzstan , Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, Central Asia promises dramatic landscapes, ancient Silk Road cities and a fascinating cultural cauldron of Muslim, Mongol and Soviet influences.

Some tour operators try to cover all five 'Stans' in a single trip, rushing around on a breathless itinerary that leaves little time to savour each destination. Intrepid Travel's new 18-day Premium Central Asia tour takes a different approach, concentrating on Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan while using flights and optimizing travel routes to maximize time at each destination. Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent, offers a compelling introduction to the cultural contrasts that define the region.

In Chorsu Bazaar, a labyrinth of stalls selling fragrant spices, nuts and dried fruits, you can have a taste of Uzbekistan's 2000-year-old market. In the cavernous Tashkent City Mall, glitzy outlets of Armani, Boss and Swarovski adorn its four floors. In the Soviet-era subway, you'll witness the rickety trains trundle between ornate, chandeliered stations.

Apart from Tashkent, the Chinese-built high-speed train service to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed cities of Samarkand and Bukhara provides the opportunity to explore the two ancient Silk Road trading stops. In Samarkand, the impressive Registan Square, the colossal Bibi-Khanym Mosque and the 11th-century Shah-i-Zinda necropolis are the must-visit places; while in Bukhara, the maze of stone alleyways spills into grand squares flanked by soaring mosques and madrassas, making it a maze of narrow alleys, filled with refined details.

Tashkent offers a distinct architectural whiplash compared to thetrat of other places, beginning with a labyrinth of fortune and commerce and considers an ancient Silk Road trading stop. Khiva, considered the 'Sleepy City' offers one of the most ancient walled cities of storybook perfection, offering an immersive historical light show, run by meticulously tended figures that sell souvenirs at the entrance.

The vine-covered, medieval mosques and madrassas in Khiva make it more magical at night, when you can wander through lantern-lit adobe alleyways, past open-air stalls and dramatically lit monuments. In Khiva, we have great fun with a cooking class and dinner with a local family in Samarkand, a sparkling sunset champagne on a rooftop, and a wine and brandy tasting in an atmospheric hotel cellar, excellent inclusions that elevate the tour. It is an excellent way to make memories.

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan while using flights and optimizing travel routes to maximize time at each destination. Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent, offers a compelling introduction to the cultural contrasts that define the region. In Chorsu Bazaar, a labyrinth of stalls selling fragrant spices, nuts and dried fruits, you can have a taste of Uzbekistan's 2000-year-old market. In the cavernous Tashkent City Mall, glitzy outlets of Armani, Boss and Swarovski adorn its four floors.

In the Soviet-era subway, you'll witness the rickety trains trundle between ornate, chandeliered stations. Apart from Tashkent, the Chinese-built high-speed train service to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed cities of Samarkand and Bukhara provides the opportunity to explore the two ancient Silk Road trading stops





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Intrepid Travel Central Asia Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Samarkand Bukhara Chorsu Bazaar Registan Square Bibi-Khanym Mosque

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