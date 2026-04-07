Investors Brace for Potential Market Turmoil as Trump's Iran Deadline Looms

Financial markets are on edge as President Trump's deadline concerning Iran approaches, with the possibility of military action and threats of severe consequences. Uncertainty prevails, influencing stock and oil prices globally.

Investors are on high alert as they anxiously await President Donald Trump 's latest deadline concerning Iran , specifically the potential destruction of Iran ian infrastructure. Futures markets suggest a slight downturn for the Australian sharemarket when it opens on Wednesday, following a green close on Tuesday.

This heightened state of apprehension stems from Trump's escalating rhetoric, including a threat that “a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Iran fails to meet his imposed deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz. The situation has triggered significant market volatility, with US stocks experiencing a sharp decline on Tuesday as the countdown to the deadline intensified. The S&P 500 witnessed a 0.8 per cent drop, mirroring the anxieties prevalent in the financial world. Iranian officials have responded by urging young citizens to form human chains to protect sites potentially targeted by US strikes, further illustrating the gravity of the situation.\The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 370 points, or 0.8 per cent, with the Nasdaq composite down 1 per cent during trading. This underscores the deep uncertainty surrounding the conflict with Iran and its potential duration. The market's tentative movements, mirroring the uncertainty seen since the war's onset, are reflective of the unpredictable nature of the unfolding events. Oil prices are also experiencing instability. The price for a barrel of benchmark US crude briefly surged to over $US117 ($168) before settling at $US112.95, a 0.5 per cent increase. Meanwhile, the price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, slightly decreased to $US109.27, but remains significantly above its pre-war level of approximately $US70 ($100). This surge in oil prices is directly linked to the war, which has disrupted both the production and transportation of crude oil in the Persian Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global oil transport, has been a key point of contention, leading to price spikes and fueling inflation concerns globally. The conflict is directly affecting Australian economic advantages and overall economy of other countries.\The market's primary concern revolves around the potential for a prolonged disruption to oil supplies, which would inevitably lead to sustained high prices and a wave of inflation across the global economy. Iran's rejection of the latest ceasefire proposal and its insistence on a permanent end to the war have intensified these concerns. The situation remains fluid, as evidenced by Trump's history of making and then delaying deadlines. This inherent unpredictability adds to the already high levels of uncertainty. According to Paul Christopher, head of global investment strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, markets are expected to remain volatile until a clear outcome emerges, whether it be a deal, escalating US/Israeli strikes, or a disproportionate retaliatory response from Iran. On Wall Street, companies with substantial fuel expenses have taken the hardest hit due to rising oil prices. For instance, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell 4.8 per cent, and United Airlines dropped 3.6 per cent. Companies whose customers are less able to absorb increased gasoline prices are also suffering. Dollar Tree slid 5.1 per cent, and Dollar General fell 2.3 per cent. The average price of regular gasoline in the United States has reached $US4.14, a significant jump from below $US3 before the war's commencement. Meanwhile, stock markets in Europe experienced a general decline. Asian markets displayed some strength, with South Korea's Kospi showing a 0.8 per cent increase. In the bond market, Treasury yields remained relatively stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 4.34 per cent, well above the pre-war level of 3.97 per cent, which is pushing up rates for mortgages and other loans impacting the US economy





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