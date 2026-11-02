Iran and US Hold Intensive Indirect Talks to De-escalate Conflict

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirms intensive indirect negotiations with Washington to prevent war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, amid US midterm election pressures.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that intensive indirect negotiations are currently underway with the United States to prevent a return to all-out war in the Middle East. These diplomatic efforts represent a significant escalation in communication between the two hostile nations, occurring against a backdrop of heightened military threats and regional instability.

Strait of Hormuz Reopening Conditions

Iran is actively offering to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor, under strict conditions agreed upon by Washington. A senior Iranian official stated that Tehran is prepared to implement this plan within two days, contingent upon the United States accepting a specific list of demands aimed at ending the current conflict.

Also read US Weighs Iran Strikes but Prefers Diplomacy Amid Election Timing

The proposed framework includes ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets held abroad, lifting oil sanctions, and terminating the US counter-blockade of Iranian ports. These conditions mirror a seven-day plan previously proposed by Iran in September, signaling a consistent diplomatic stance aimed at securing relief from economic pressure.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei emphasized that the rapid timeline for implementation demonstrates Iran's good-faith approach to de-escalation. He noted that restoring security to the Strait of Hormuz and resuming negotiations would follow immediately once the American side accepts the prerequisites set by Tehran.

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Trump Threats and Midterm Election Pressure

The renewed diplomatic push arrives as US President Donald Trump continues to threaten renewed strikes on Iran, specifically noting actions after this week's midterm elections. Despite these verbal threats, reports from Axios indicate that US Vice President JD Vance sent a letter to Iranian national security chief Mohsen Rezaei regarding potential new talks.

This communication marks the highest-level contact between the two governments in months, highlighting a complex dual-track strategy where rhetorical hostility coexists with behind-the-scenes diplomacy. The timing is critical, as dissatisfaction over the ongoing war and rising fuel prices are negatively impacting the Republican party ahead of the votes.

Democrats are expected to gain at least partial control of Congress, which would impose political constraints on President Trump for the first time in two years. At a campaign rally, President Trump maintained a hardline stance, telling supporters that the US would eventually "give them the hammer" to address Iranian actions.

International Reaction and Stakeholder Views

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref characterized the messages received from the US as an acknowledgement of Iran's victory in the ongoing standoff. He viewed the diplomatic outreach as validation of Tehran's resilience in the face of American pressure and military posturing.

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Meanwhile, China has urged a return to negotiations, with Chinese President Xi Jinping discussing the conflict with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Beijing. The two leaders called for resolving disputes through political means and urged both the United States and Iran to pursue a peaceful path to achieve a ceasefire.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also spoke with Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reaffirming Beijing's support for Tehran in safeguarding its sovereignty. In parallel, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone discussion with Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei to address the war, indicating broad international engagement in the crisis.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

Oil prices dropped more than six percent on Monday, driven by optimism that the eight-month-old conflict might ease following reports of diplomatic progress. The previous surge in prices was caused by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted key energy shipping routes and affected global markets.

Esmaeil Baqaei clarified that everything depends on the US accepting the Iranian demands, stating that subsequent stages of discussion can only proceed if those conditions are met. The outcome of these intensive consultations will determine whether the region moves toward a lasting diplomatic solution or continues on a path toward expanded military confrontation.