Iran Asserts Control of Strait of Hormuz, Demands Fees Amidst US Blockade

Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a defiant statement asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz and vowing to protect the nation’s nuclear and missile programs, while the US maintains a counter-blockade. The situation is escalating tensions and impacting global oil prices.

A significant display of support for Iran ’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei , unfolded in Tehran as members of the military participated in a rally, waving national flags.

This demonstration coincided with a defiant statement from Khamenei, marking a break in his recent silence. The statement centered on Iran’s asserted control over the strategically vital strait of Hormuz and a firm commitment to safeguarding the nation’s nuclear and missile programs. Khamenei declared the opening of a new era for the Persian Gulf and the strait of Hormuz, following what he characterized as the United States’ unsuccessful attempts at military deployment and aggression in the region.

He vowed to secure the Gulf region, eliminate perceived abuses of the waterway by adversaries, and establish a new management system for the strait that would, according to his statement, benefit all nations in the region and foster economic prosperity. Iran’s actions are widely interpreted as an attempt to leverage its control over the strait – a crucial chokepoint for approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply – in response to perceived attacks and economic pressure.

Khamenei emphasized the importance of protecting Iran’s technological advancements, spanning from nanotechnology and biotechnology to nuclear and missile capabilities, considering them national assets to be defended as vigorously as its territorial borders. The lack of public appearances or recordings of Khamenei since his appointment as supreme leader in March has fueled speculation about his health, with reports suggesting he sustained injuries in the February bombing that claimed the life of his father.

His recent statement, however, signals a determination to implement a new fee structure for passage through the strait, framed as an assertion of regional sovereignty. Simultaneously, the United States has implemented a counter-blockade aimed at disrupting Iranian oil exports, effectively crippling the Iranian oil industry.

Negotiations mediated by Pakistan have reached a standstill, with neither blockade showing signs of being lifted, resulting in a surge in oil prices exceeding $120 per barrel and a drastic reduction in vessel traffic through the strait. The situation has created significant pressure on multiple fronts. The rising oil and petrol prices are impacting the United States ahead of crucial midterm elections, and are also affecting Gulf allies reliant on the strait for their oil and gas exports.

Reports indicate that the US military continues to present options to President Trump for potential military strikes. Iranian officials, including Maj Gen Mohsen Rezaee, have expressed confidence in Iran’s ability to maintain control of the strait, predicting the failure of the US siege and asserting Iran’s historical dominance in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

While Iran proposes linking discussions on the strait’s passage with negotiations regarding its nuclear program, it is also seeking to avoid the term “tolls” and instead emphasize its right to charge fees for services rendered. International reactions are mixed, with Gulf Arab nations, particularly the United Arab Emirates, condemning Iran’s control as akin to piracy.

The US and UK are engaged in diplomatic efforts, with the US exploring ways to coordinate oversight of the strait through a revived and expanded international maritime security construct. The current impasse highlights a complex geopolitical standoff with far-reaching economic and strategic implications





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