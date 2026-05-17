Iran Attacked UAE Nuclear Site in Stakes with US Over Energy Crisis and Missiles

Iran has allegedly struck the United Arab Emirates' Barakah nuclear power plant, causing an electrical generator to set ablaze but no casualties.

Iran has been increasingly threatening the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the past days, given the country's hosting of Israeli Iron Dome missile defences and troops during the war in Yemen.

A possible attack on the UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant, located near the border with Saudi Arabia in the Western desert of Abu Dhabi, caused no radiological release and no injuries. The possibility of this attack and its impact on the shaky ceasefire has led to uncertainty in negotiations and global energy supplies.

The power plant, valued at $20 billion and providing a quarter of the UAE's energy needs, was built with the help of South Korea and went online in 2020. The threat of armed conflict between Iran and the UAE remains, with both parties engaging in familiar weapons and propaganda posturing. The situation threatens to extend the global energy crisis sparked by the conflict and exacerbate the supply chain issues arising from the war.

The focus of negotiations between the US and Iran is to solidify the ceasefire while maintaining the pressure on Iran over military actions and the Iranian ports blockade. While the initiative involves the continuation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), there remains uncertainty surrounding the exact provisions to be finalized





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United Arab Emirates Iran Nuclear Power Plant Strike Ceasefire

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