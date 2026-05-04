Iran Attacks UAE and Shipping in Strait of Hormuz, Oil Prices Surge

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates and targeted ships in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in the Middle East and causing a significant increase in oil prices. The US responded by sinking Iranian vessels and launching 'Project Freedom' to secure passage through the strait.

Iran launched missile attack s targeting civilian infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates and reportedly struck ships in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in the Middle East and causing a significant surge in oil prices , with a 5 percent increase recorded.

This renewed aggression from Iran coincided with the launch of US President Donald Trump’s ‘Project Freedom,’ an initiative aimed at encouraging vessels to navigate the congested strait by offering military protection. Trump has subsequently appealed to Indo-Pacific allies for assistance in this endeavor. The United States responded with force, claiming to have sunk seven Iranian ‘small boats’ and issuing threats of further military action.

These events occur within the context of a complex, ongoing dynamic between the US, Israel, and Iran, which has managed to contain large-scale conflict but has not yielded a lasting peace agreement or productive negotiations. The UAE’s Ministry of Defence reported intercepting a barrage of projectiles, including 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones, launched from Iran. The UAE’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attacks as a ‘dangerous escalation’ and asserted its right to retaliate.

The attacks resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. A significant fire erupted in the petroleum industrial area of Fujairah following a drone attack attributed to Iran, impacting a VTTI oil terminal partially owned by IFM Investors. Simultaneously, an explosion and fire occurred on board a cargo vessel operated by South Korean liner HMM in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump indicated a connection between these incidents and Iranian aggression, urging South Korea to participate in the military mission to secure passage through the waterway. He highlighted the targeting of a South Korean cargo ship and claimed the destruction of seven Iranian ‘fast’ boats, characterizing them as the entirety of Iran’s naval capabilities. Trump’s ‘Project Freedom’ aims to guide ships safely through the strait, where many vessels have been stranded for two months due to the conflict, facing dwindling supplies.

The US president framed the initiative as a humanitarian effort, warning of forceful responses to any interference. He further stated that any Iranian attack on American vessels involved in the exercise would result in devastating consequences. As part of ‘Project Freedom,’ American guided-missile destroyers have entered the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, though they are not currently providing direct escorts to ships.

US Central Command has actively engaged with numerous ships and shipping companies to encourage transit through the strait, with two US-flagged merchant ships successfully completing the passage. Iran has denied these crossings. Centcom commander Brad Cooper emphasized the distinction between US efforts to restore global commerce and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ attempts to terrorize shipping.

Despite the promise of US Navy assistance, markets remained unsettled, with Brent crude oil prices climbing nearly 6 percent to just under $115 a barrel and the national average petrol price in the US exceeding $4.45 a gallon. Experts, such as Danny Citrinowicz from Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, suggest that Iran consistently chooses escalation over concession, and that current threats are unlikely to alter its behavior.

Former US President Barack Obama revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously advocated for military confrontation with Iran, and speculated that Trump may have provided Netanyahu with the opportunity he sought





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