Iran Declares Conflict Not Over, Child Missing, and Political Debate in Australia

Iran maintains its conflict with the US and Israel is ongoing, a search for a missing five-year-old continues in Australia, and a controversial political phrase sparks debate in New South Wales. Also, an inquest is called for regarding the death of an international student and Papua New Guinea's new NRL team gains star players.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East as Iran asserts that the recent conflict with the United States and Israel is far from resolved. Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami Nia, a spokesperson for the Iran ian army, emphasized a lack of trust in American intentions and indicated ongoing efforts to refine targeting strategies.

He highlighted increased coordination between the army and the Revolutionary Guard, with the army controlling the eastern portion of the Strait of Hormuz and the Guard securing the western side. This statement underscores a continued state of preparedness and a perception of ongoing threat, despite any current ceasefire. The general’s comments suggest a belief that any period of calm is merely temporary and that further escalation remains a distinct possibility.

The Iranian military is actively updating its target lists, demonstrating a proactive approach to potential future conflict. Meanwhile, a desperate search continues for five-year-old Sharon Granites, who went missing from her home near Alice Springs in Australia’s Northern Territory. The search, now in its fourth day, is being treated as the ‘number one priority’ by local police. Sharon was last seen by her family on Saturday night and reported missing early Sunday morning.

Authorities maintain hope that she is still alive, and dozens of volunteers are assisting in the extensive search operation. Police are focusing their investigation on 47-year-old Jefferson Lewis, who is suspected of having lured the child away from her residence in Old Timers town camp. The community is deeply concerned for Sharon’s safety, and the ongoing search is a source of significant anxiety. The vastness of the terrain and the limited information available are presenting significant challenges to search teams.

In other news, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns is defending his government’s cautious approach to legislation aimed at banning the phrase ‘globalise the intifada. ’ The proposed ban has sparked debate, with opponents arguing it infringes on the right to political expression and represents a form of censorship.

Mr. Minns cited previous legal challenges to similar legislation, including rulings against restrictions on protests near the Harbour Bridge, places of worship, and recent changes to protest laws following a terrorism event. He expressed concern that enacting the ban could lead to it being overturned by the Supreme Court, potentially emboldening the use of the phrase. Simultaneously, calls are growing for a coronial inquest into the death of Bikram Lama, an international student found rough sleeping in Sydney’s Hyde Park.

Concerns are being raised about systemic failures in supporting people experiencing homelessness, particularly those without valid visas. Finally, Papua New Guinea’s new NRL team is poised to make a splash, securing the signatures of South Sydney’s record-breaking winger Alex Johnston and Wests Tigers playmaker Jarome Luai, signaling a strong start for the franchise ahead of its 2028 debut





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