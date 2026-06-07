Iran Launches Strikes Against Northern Israel in Warning of Broader Response

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has launched a series of strikes against northern Israel in a warning of a broader response if aggressions are repeated. The strikes come as US President Donald Trump says he is very close to making a deal with Iran to end the war.

Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it has launched a series of strikes against northern Israel in a warning of a broader response if aggressions are repeated.

It comes as US President Donald Trump says he is very close to making a deal with Iran to end the war. Israel's military said it intercepted the missiles, with IDF spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin stating that Iran made a grave mistake by firing missiles at Israel. The region is in darkness at the moment as it is after midnight in Israel. Israel was prepared for the possibility of further Iranian missile attacks in the coming hours.

The Israeli military launched strikes in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut in response to Hezbollah firing toward Israeli territory. This came after the Israeli military halted its bombardment of Beirut's southern suburbs after a ceasefire announced by the US on April 16. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its attacks were a warning of a broader response that would encompass all US and Israeli targets in the region if aggressions are repeated.

The attacks were the first on Israel by Iran since the ceasefire was announced in early April. US President Donald Trump has stated that he is very close to making a deal with Iran to end the war. The deal would likely involve a significant reduction in tensions between the two countries. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has stated that it will not stand idly by if US and Israeli forces continue to engage in aggressive behavior.

The situation in the region remains tense, with both sides engaged in a game of cat and mouse. The international community is watching the situation closely, with many calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The situation in the region is complex, with multiple factions and interests at play. The conflict between Iran and Israel is just one part of a larger regional struggle for power and influence.

The situation is likely to remain tense for the foreseeable future, with both sides dug in and unwilling to back down





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