Iran National Team Criticizes FIFA and US Over Logistical Hardships During World Cup

Iran's national football team, including captain Mehdi Taremi, midfielder Mohammad Mohebi, and head coach Amir Ghalenoei, have expressed strong criticism towards FIFA and hinted at resentment toward the US government. They were instructed to leave Los Angeles immediately after their match, disrupting recovery plans. The team highlighted forced relocation to Tijuana for training, visa issues for support staff, and travel delays, describing the situation as a 'disaster' that hinders performance. FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the team, offering praise but seemingly no resolution to their logistical grievances.

"Our team is the most oppressed," declared Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei , encapsulating the profound frustration radiating from the Islamic Republic's national football squad following their World Cup group stage match in Los Angeles .

The players and coaching staff launched a scathing critique of FIFA's handling of their tournament logistics and alluded to underlying political tensions with the United States, painting a picture of a team beset by administrative hurdles and forced displacements that they argue are severely hampering their on-field performance. At the heart of their ire is a sudden directive to immediately vacate Los Angeles and return to their training camp in Tijuana, Mexico, a demand they find both bewildering and detrimental.

"Everything is like disaster, actually, for us," said captain Mehdi Taremi, detailing a cascade of complications that began long before their arrival on American soil. The team's preparatory phase, he noted, was already compromised when they were compelled to abandon a planned training base in Tucson, Arizona, weeks ahead of the tournament due to anticipated immigration concerns.

Those concerns, it turned out, were well-founded: after relocating to Tijuana, 15 members of their support staff were initially denied US visas, a figure later reduced to 11 after some approvals. This staff shortage was acutely felt; their media contingent was absent, forcing an analyst to step in as a makeshift press officer for Taremi and Mohebi's post-match press conference, an interruption that a FIFA official repeatedly tried to halt. The logistical nightmare extended to travel.

Taremi described a short trip from Tijuana to Los Angeles that consumed five hours, attributing the delay primarily to immigration processing. The immediate post-match order to return to Tijuana, rather than allowing a night for recovery as planned, was the final straw.

"We were supposed to stay here tonight to recover and return tomorrow lunchtime," a troubled Ghalenoei explained. "They are forcing us to go back early. They are making the situation more and more difficult, more hurdles, but we're not going to let that stop us from doing our best.

" He questioned the rationale: "We don't know why they're returning us, to be honest. I think it's very strange. It seems like others are doing the planning for us.

" This forced itinerary, he and Mohebi argued, is physically ruinous. Mohebi outlined the punishing schedule: "Yesterday we came, started the trip in the morning, and we arrive afternoon, and we directly go to train, and we get tired, you know? I think supposed to be, we come here two days before the game.

This kind of deal, I think, is not fair … we're going to get fatigued - hamstring, lower back, glutes …" The physical toll, they fear, could lead to injuries and diminished performance in their upcoming matches. Their grievances were aired directly to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who visited the team in the dressing room after the match. A video of his subsequent address to the squad, translated by a staff member, revealed a message of solidarity and encouragement.

"You showed to your families, friends, to your people, to the world, that you're in the World Cup, that you perform and you have two more games to go," Infantino said. "You are sending a strong message to the world. Let me say one more thing: this is just the beginning of the World Cup. You are writing history, the whole world is watching you.

Continue to play with your heart, for your people, your families, for your fans and for everyone in the world that is falling in love with Team Melli. You are stronger than everything.

" While praising their resilience and the support they received from Mexican fans, the players made it clear that inspirational words do not resolve practical crises. Taremi lamented the lack of essential support structures, stating, "In World Cup, you have to prepare good for the next game, which is a lot of stress for the players and the staff and everyone. But we don't have that support, and I think FIFA have to help us more than this.

" The situation has left the team feeling deliberately targeted and administratively shackled. Ghalenoei's opening declaration of being "the most oppressed" frames their narrative not as mere bureaucratic inconvenience but as a pattern of systemic obstruction. Whether driven by complex US visa policies, FIFA's tournament planning, or wider geopolitical undercurrents affecting Iran's delegation, the outcome is a top-tier national team denied the standard operational conditions expected at a World Cup.

Their plea, therefore, transcends sports management; it is a raw account of a team fighting on two fronts: against their opponents on the pitch and against an apparatus they accuse of sabotaging their preparations off it. As they prepare for their next match, the players carry the weight of both sporting ambition and profound administrative grievance, hoping that their performance will force the world to listen to their plight beyond the final whistle





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Iran National Football Team FIFA World Cup Logistics Visa Issues Team Melli Mehdi Taremi Amir Ghalenoei Gianni Infantino US Immigration Recovery Training Base Tijuana Los Angeles

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