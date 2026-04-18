Iran Reverses Strait of Hormuz Reopening Amid US Blockade Standoff

Iran has reimposed strict controls on the Strait of Hormuz, reversing its earlier decision to reopen the vital waterway. The move comes after the US stated its blockade of Iran-linked shipping would continue until a deal is reached, impacting global oil supply and raising geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan aim to secure a broader ceasefire, with a potential for renewed talks between Iran and the US.

Iran has swiftly reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reimposing strict controls on the vital waterway on Saturday. This abrupt U-turn followed the United States ' declaration that it would not lift its blockade of Iran -linked shipping. Iran 's joint military command announced that control of the Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its previous state, emphasizing strict management and oversight by the armed forces.

They issued a clear warning: transit through the strait will remain blocked as long as the US continues its blockade of Iranian ports. This announcement came just hours after US President Donald Trump stated that the American blockade would persist in its entirety until Tehran reached an agreement with the US, including terms regarding its nuclear program, even after Iran had announced the strait's reopening on Friday. The initial reopening on Friday had generated hopes of a potential thawing in relations between the US and Iran. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint, with approximately one-fifth of the world's oil passing through it. Any further restrictions would inevitably exacerbate existing supply constraints and likely lead to another surge in global oil prices. Control over the Strait of Hormuz has historically been a significant bargaining chip for Iran. The current situation appears to be an escalation stemming from the US's deployment of forces and its initiation of a blockade on Iranian ports. This blockade is part of a broader US strategy to compel Iran to accept a ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, aimed at ending a protracted conflict that has been raging for nearly seven weeks between Israel, the US, and Iran. Earlier, Iran had declared the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels following the announcement of a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. The cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah was a primary objective for Iranian negotiators, who had accused Israel of violating a previous ceasefire with airstrikes on Lebanon. Israel, however, maintained that the prior deal did not extend to Lebanon. However, subsequent to Trump's declaration that the blockade would continue, senior Iranian officials asserted that his announcement constituted a breach of the ceasefire agreement reached the previous week between Iran and the US. They consequently reiterated their warning that the strait would not remain open if the US blockade remained in place. Data analysis from Kpler indicates that maritime traffic through the strait has continued to be confined to designated corridors that require Iranian authorization. According to US Central Command, American forces have turned back 21 ships bound for Iran since the commencement of the blockade on Monday. Despite the heightened tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistani officials remain optimistic, suggesting that the United States and Iran are moving closer to an agreement ahead of the April 22 ceasefire deadline. The ceasefire in Lebanon is viewed as a positive development that could potentially remove a significant impediment to a broader accord. Speaking at a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkey, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar described the ceasefire in Lebanon as a promising sign. He noted that the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah had been a major stumbling block in previous talks, which, according to him, concluded in Islamabad last weekend with the parties being very close to reaching an agreement. In parallel diplomatic efforts, Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, conducted a visit to Tehran. Concurrently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Antalya, as confirmed by statements from the military and the Prime Minister's office. Pakistan is anticipated to host a second round of negotiations between Iran and the US early in the coming week. While mediators express optimism, questions linger regarding the extent of Hezbollah's adherence to a truce in which it did not directly participate and which will see Israeli forces maintaining a presence in southern Lebanon. President Trump further stated that Israel is prohibited by the US from launching additional strikes on Lebanon, declaring that enough is enough regarding the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. He claimed that Israel had successfully destroyed approximately 90 percent of Hezbollah's missile and rocket arsenal and asserted that Israeli forces had not yet completed the dismantling of the group. In Beirut, displaced families began their journeys back to southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of the capital, despite official advisories to wait until the stability of the ceasefire was fully confirmed. The Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon reported isolated instances of artillery shelling in certain areas following the ceasefire's commencement. The conflict, which began with US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28, has resulted in a significant loss of life: over 3,000 individuals in Iran, more than 2,290 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel, and over a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Additionally, thirteen US service members have been killed. This report includes contributions from Metz in Ramallah, West Bank, and Associated Press writers Munir Ahmed in Islamabad and Andrew Wilks in Antalya, Turkey





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