Iran's 'Danger Zone' Map in Strait of Hormuz Raises Sea Mine Concerns

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a map designating a 'danger zone' in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting concerns about the potential deployment of sea mines and impacting global shipping. The move, coupled with ceasefire talks, reflects Iran's efforts to exert control and influence over the critical waterway.

Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps recently issued a map designating a 'danger zone' within the strategic Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about the potential deployment of sea mines in the critical global shipping passage. The map, released through semi-official Iran ian news agencies ISNA and Tasnim, provides alternative navigation routes closer to the Iran ian mainland, near Larak Island.

The IRGC asserted that vessels must adhere to the new map due to 'the likelihood of the presence of various types of anti-ship mines in the main traffic zone.' This announcement coincided with ceasefire talks involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, which aimed to facilitate the reopening of the waterway. While the precise extent of the Iranian sea mine threat remains uncertain, analysts suggest that Iran might be employing these weapons as a means to maintain its influence over the Strait and compel global shipping companies to operate under its conditions.\Sea mines, known for their affordability and ease of deployment, pose a significant threat. According to estimates from the US Defense Intelligence Agency, Iran is believed to possess a stockpile of over 5,000 such devices. Experts at the Stimson Center, a US think tank, have described these mines as being 'among the simplest and cheapest weapons in Iran's arsenal,' yet they are also 'among the most disruptive.' These explosive devices, capable of drifting freely, floating near the surface, or lying on the seabed, can inflict substantial damage on vessels. Many feature protruding 'Hertz horns,' which trigger detonation upon contact with a ship. Andy Perry, a retired Royal Australian Navy mine warfare specialist, explained that these contact mines, while commonly found in older models, can cause local damage, potentially affecting pumps and internal systems. Iran's arsenal encompasses a range of mines, from older contact varieties to more advanced versions that respond to acoustic or magnetic fields. US officials suspect the deployment of Iranian-made Maham 3 and Maham 7 sea mines in the Strait. The Maham 3, designed for deep waters, utilizes sensors, while the Maham 7, a cone-shaped mine for shallow waters, employs sound and magnetic sensors to detect passing vessels.\The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway approximately 167 kilometers long, with a narrowest point of 39km, is experiencing a tense situation. Following Iran's conditional lifting of its blockade amid a fragile ceasefire, traffic in the Strait has effectively stalled. The map released by Iran indicates a substantial portion of the waterway as a mine-laden 'danger zone,' incorporating conditions for the reopening of the vital trade route. Reports suggest Iran is seeking a $US 2 million toll to be imposed on the ships that use the new routes. Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), interprets this as a 'coercive threat' intended to consolidate Iran's control over the Strait. He suggests that the intention is to intimidate shipping operators, thereby forcing them to utilize Iranian-controlled channels and pay the imposed toll. Dr. Davis warns that allowing Iran to dictate shipping operations and levy tolls would establish a 'very dangerous precedent.' The situation highlights the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and the complex geopolitical dynamics at play





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