Iran's Elusive 'Mosquito Fleet': A Persistent Threat in the Persian Gulf

While Iran's larger naval vessels have sustained significant damage, its Revolutionary Guard navy continues to pose a substantial threat to shipping in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz through its covert 'mosquito fleet' of small, fast boats and advanced weaponry, operating from hidden coastal bases.

Despite the visible losses of larger vessels, Iran 's Revolutionary Guard navy maintains a potent and elusive presence along the Persian Gulf coast through its " mosquito fleet ." This network of small, fast, and agile boats, specifically designed for harassing maritime traffic, constitutes the core of the Guard's naval operations, operating distinctly from Iran 's regular navy.

These formidable vessels, coupled with the advanced missiles and drones deployable from them or from concealed onshore positions, represent the primary threat to unobstructed navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The boats are engineered to evade detection by conventional satellite imagery, often being housed within deep caves carved into the rugged coastline, allowing for rapid deployment at a moment's notice. Earlier pronouncements from Iran regarding the closure of the strait until a ceasefire in Lebanon were met with conflicting statements from senior officials, creating uncertainty about their intentions. However, subsequent military statements indicated a potential reopening of the vital waterway. US President Donald Trump, acknowledging the initial Iranian announcement of the strait’s opening, declared the situation resolved, while simultaneously reiterating the continuation of US sanctions on Iranian ports until a comprehensive peace agreement is reached. According to Saeid Golkar, an expert on the Revolutionary Guard and a political science professor, the IRGC navy functions akin to a maritime guerrilla force, prioritizing asymmetrical warfare tactics, particularly within the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. This strategy eschews reliance on large warships and conventional naval engagements, opting instead for swift hit-and-run operations. During past conflicts, the International Maritime Agency reported numerous attacks on vessels, with the Guard navy often refraining from claiming responsibility. Analysts suggest these attacks were frequently executed using drones launched from mobile land-based platforms, leaving minimal traceable evidence. Following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire, General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated that over 90% of the regular navy's fleet, including its major warships, had been sunk. He also indicated that approximately half of the Guard navy's fast attack boats suffered a similar fate, though precise figures remain undisclosed. The sheer volume of these small craft, ranging from hundreds to thousands, makes accurate counting exceedingly difficult. Their diminutive size, often below the threshold for satellite detection, and their clandestine bases within coastal caves render them a persistent and unpredictable threat to commercial shipping. Admiral Gary Roughead, a retired Chief of US Naval Operations, described their operational posture as a disruptive force, characterized by unpredictability and ambiguity regarding their intentions. The origins of the Guard navy can be traced back to the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, established by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini due to his distrust of the regular army's loyalty to the new regime. The naval component was formally added around 1986. During the Iran-Iraq War, the regular navy exhibited reluctance to target oil tankers associated with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, key financial backers of Iraq. This hesitancy led to an escalation of attacks, prompting US intervention with warships to escort tankers. The USS Samuel B. Roberts, for instance, nearly sank after striking an Iranian mine. In the ensuing naval engagement, the US Navy destroyed two Iranian frigates and several other naval assets. The subsequent US military actions during the first Persian Gulf War, which decimated the Iraqi military, reportedly convinced Iran of its inability to win a direct confrontation with the US. This realization spurred the development of a stealth naval force aimed at disrupting shipping in the Gulf. The Guard navy is estimated to comprise 50,000 personnel, organized into five sectors along the Gulf, with a significant presence on many of Iran's 38 controlled islands. They have established at least 10 well-concealed and fortified bases for their attack boats, with one notable base on Farur serving as the operational hub for naval special forces, whose equipment, down to their sunglasses, mirrors that of their US counterparts. This strategic positioning and operational philosophy reflect the IRGC navy's belief in being at the vanguard of confrontation with the United States, a stance characterized by ongoing friction in the Gulf, as noted by Farzin Nadimi, a specialist on the Guard navy. Iran's naval capabilities also extend to mini-submarines, such as the Ghadir-942, employed to menace vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Initially, Iran utilized modified recreational boats armed with rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns. Over time, they have developed a diverse array of purpose-built small vessels, alongside miniature submarines and marine drones, to enhance their asymmetric warfare capabilities





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Iran Revolutionary Guard Navy Mosquito Fleet Strait Of Hormuz Asymmetric Warfare

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