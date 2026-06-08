Iran's High-Stakes Gamble Risks Renewed War with Israel and America

Iran's leaders are taking a calculated risk by demanding a halt to Israeli and Lebanese hostilities as a condition for negotiations with the US, hoping to drive a wedge between Washington and Jerusalem. This bold strategy could backfire, leading to a renewed joint military onslaught and further economic disruption.

In Israel , Iran 's leaders are gambling on punitive retaliation and a return to all-out war. Their calculated decision to take that risk reveals their high level of confidence.

It was not meant to unfold this way. When America and Israel launched their offensive exactly 100 days ago, on February 28, they wagered on the swift collapse of Iran's regime, triggered by the brutally efficient killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the late supreme leader, and a small battalion of his ministers and commanders.

Even after the Islamic Republic survived the decapitation, replaced its slain figureheads and began striking back, US President Donald Trump still assumed that thousands of around-the-clock air strikes would force his enemies to yield to his demands. Instead, far from breaking under pressure, Iran is now issuing its own demands. The regime insists that Israel and the Shia terrorist group in Lebanon must cease hostilities as the price for any wider deal with America to end the conflict.

And they believe that Trump is so desperate for that deal that he might even try to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, from continuing the campaign. By negotiating with Trump's representatives and dangling the prospect of an agreement - though without ever finalising anything - Iran is hoping to drive a wedge between the US president and his only ally, and manipulate America into thwarting a renewed Israeli onslaught.

The aim is to tell Netanyahu to call off Israel's campaign in Lebanon for fear of jeopardising negotiations with Iran. No one denies that the two leaders had a furious row. Trump, with calculated understatement, told journalists: 'I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon.

' Even if Trump tells him to leave Iran alone, Netanyahu might well refuse to listen, given that his country has been directly attacked and, to make matters even more fraught, Israel will soon hold a general election. If Netanyahu strikes back in line with Israel's longstanding military doctrine of swift and overwhelming retaliation for any attack, then the war will restart and Trump will have to decide whether to join in or stay on the sidelines.

Whatever he does, there will be no realistic prospect of a quick deal with Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz will stay closed, pushing the world economy to the brink. If so, Trump would have little reason not to resume his offensive. And that is how Iran's overweening confidence could yet turn into folly. Its leaders are a hair's breadth from making themselves once again the targets of a furious joint onslaught by Israel and America.

Having been through this once before - and survived more than 13,000 air strikes - they clearly believe they can do the same again. Yet the world economy cannot withstand the loss of the oil, gas and fertiliser that should be passing through the Strait of Hormuz for much longer.

And if and when Trump succeeds in extricating himself from his fiasco of a war and averting a global economic calamity, he will have to strike a deal with Iran that falls far short of his grandiose demands for the 'surrender' of the regime





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Iran Israel United States Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Strait Of Hormuz Middle East Conflict Military Retaliation Economic Sanctions

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