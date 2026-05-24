Iran's leader and security council need to approve peace deal with US

Iran's supreme leader and national security council still need to approve the proposed peace deal between Tehran and Washington. Clarifications need to be made to Iran's satisfaction before the memorandum of understanding can be sent to the supreme national security council and the supreme leader. The deal reportedly offers Iran sanctions relief and the unlocking of as much as $20bn frozen assets.

Iran ’s leader and security council still need to approve the peace deal between Tehran and Washington. The US president, Donald Trump , claimed the deal has been largely negotiated.

The Iranian government celebrated its victory over US and Israel. The deal includes sanctions relief, distribution of $20bn in frozen assets, and negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. Details of the final points of dispute were not released. The deal requires Iran, the US, and allies to cease fighting and for Israel to end its offensive in Lebanon





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Peace Deal Trump Pakistan Gulf Allies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Qatar Sends Mediators to Tehran as Strait of Hormuz Talks Reach ClimaxQatar has sent a team of mediators to Tehran in a sign that talks to reopen the strait of Hormuz are reaching a climax. The talks are centered around the lifting of US sanctions and asset freezes, as well as the future management of the strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

US and Iran on the brink of signing a deal to end the warUS President Donald Trump announced on April 10 that a deal to end the war in Iran had been largely negotiated and would be finalized shortly. Prominent Republican war hawks urged him to reject the peace plan and resume military action against Iran, citing concerns about Iran potentially controlling the Strait of Hormuz in the future and the potential shift in the balance of power towards Tehran.

Read more »

US and Iran on the brink of signing a deal to end the warUS President Donald Trump announced on April 10 that a deal to end the war in Iran had been largely negotiated and would be finalized shortly. Prominent Republican war hawks urged him to reject the peace plan and resume military action against Iran, citing concerns about Iran potentially controlling the Strait of Hormuz in the future and the potential shift in the balance of power towards Tehran.

Read more »

Trump says deal with Iran 'largely negotiated', but Iran disputes Hormuz claimTrump did not say what else would be included in an agreement, saying details 'will be announced shortly'.

Read more »