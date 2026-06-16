Iran's Peace Deal with US Dependent on Israel's Lebanon Withdrawal

Iran's foreign minister demands Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon as a prerequisite for a peace deal with the US. President Trump criticizes Israel's actions in Lebanon and expresses frustration with its refusal to accept a ceasefire. European leaders discuss investing in Iran's economy if it meets nuclear commitments, but express concerns about the lack of detail in the peace plan and the exclusion of European powers from negotiations.

Iran 's top envoy, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, has stated that a peace deal with the US is contingent upon Israel 's withdrawal from Lebanon . This comes as concerns grow that Israel 's actions could hinder diplomatic efforts to end the Middle East conflict.

Araghchi emphasized, 'Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied during the war, the war has not fully come to an end.

' Meanwhile, a US media relations official revealed that Iran has assured the US that it will demand Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon in their next round of talks. President Trump, at the G7 summit, criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to behave more responsibly in Lebanon. Trump expressed frustration with Israel's refusal to accept a ceasefire and its threat to the peace plan. He also condemned Israel's recent bombing attack on Beirut, describing it as 'vicious.

' Trump suggested that the Syrian government might be better equipped to deal with Hezbollah. European leaders, particularly those from Gulf states, discussed a proposal at the summit to invest up to $300bn in Iran's economy if it meets its nuclear commitments.

However, European powers, who were central to the 2015 nuclear deal, have been excluded from the US-led negotiations. They expressed concerns about the lack of detail in the 14-clause memorandum and the absence of restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program. Some European diplomats worry that US attacks on Iran could push the Iranian military to seek a nuclear weapon, despite the strait of Hormuz closure proving effective as a deterrent.

Trump faced backlash from Israel and American conservatives over a section of the agreement that immediately lifts sanctions on Iranian oil sales upon signing. There's also concern that Iran could charge 'maritime service fees' on commercial shipping transiting the strait after 60 days. Despite these issues, signs indicate that the US blockade of Iranian ports has been lifted, with an increasing number of ships resuming movement





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