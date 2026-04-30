Iran's Supreme Leader Issues Stark Warning to US, Vows Control of Strait of Hormuz

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei delivers a fiery speech, stating the US has no place in the Persian Gulf and vowing to maintain control of the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions and economic pressure. The US is considering options to reopen the vital waterway.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, in a strongly worded statement delivered by state television, asserted that the United States has no legitimate presence in the Persian Gulf , stating they belong only "at the bottom of its waters.

" He characterized the current situation as the beginning of a "new chapter" in the region's history. This declaration comes as Khamenei, who has remained out of public view since assuming the role of supreme leader following his father's death in the initial airstrikes of the conflict, presides over an Iran facing severe economic hardship. The nation's oil industry is particularly strained due to a US Navy blockade preventing Iranian tankers from reaching international markets.

This blockade, coupled with Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz – a vital waterway for global oil transport, handling approximately 20% of the world’s crude oil supply – is creating significant pressure on the global economy. Brent crude oil prices surged to US$126 a barrel on Thursday, intensifying the challenges for the United States and its allies. The Trump administration is actively exploring options to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for oil exports from Gulf nations.

A proposed plan involves maintaining the existing blockade on Iranian ports while collaborating with allies to increase the costs associated with Iran’s attempts to disrupt the flow of energy. A senior administration official, speaking anonymously, indicated that Trump is considering a range of diplomatic and policy measures to compel Iran to relinquish its control over the strait. This proposal, initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, represents the latest effort to garner international support for reopening the waterway.

Khamenei’s remarks, however, suggest Iran intends to maintain its authority over the strait, which lies within the territorial waters of both Iran and Oman. Reports indicate Iran has been demanding substantial fees, potentially $2 million per vessel, for passage through the strait. Khamenei argued that Iran’s control would enhance regional security, asserting that Tehran’s “legal rules and new management” of the strait would benefit all nations in the area.

This stance clashes with the international consensus that the strait is an international waterway open to all without tolls, a view strongly supported by Gulf Arab nations like the United Arab Emirates, who condemn Iran’s actions as akin to piracy. The US blockade aims to cripple Iran’s economy by preventing oil sales, depriving the nation of essential revenue and potentially forcing a shutdown of oil production due to lack of storage capacity.

Simultaneously, Iran has proposed delaying negotiations regarding its nuclear program. Trump has consistently stated that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons was a primary motivation for his policies. Iran maintains its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes, despite enriching uranium to near-weapons-grade levels of 60%. Pakistan has been facilitating indirect talks between the US and Iran to de-escalate tensions and has expressed support for direct communication between the two countries.

Tahir Andrabi, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, suggested that real-time conversations could help resolve key disagreements. Khamenei’s speech, delivered on Persian Gulf Day in Iran, signaled that Iran will not compromise on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. He emphasized that Iran’s technological and scientific capabilities, including nuclear and missile technology, are considered national assets and will be defended vigorously.

Khamenei reiterated the long-standing Iranian label for the US, referring to America as the “Great Satan” and asserting that foreigners have no place in the Persian Gulf





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