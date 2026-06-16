Iran's Women Mobilise to Fight and Die for Leaders Accused of Brutalising Them

Iran's women are mobilising across the country to fight and die for leaders who are accused of brutalising them. They are surrounded by hundreds of people waving Iran's green, white and red flag. The women gather in public squares, music blares from speakers, and they strain to hear instructions on how to use high-powered weapons. They are the faithful foot soldiers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and since the outbreak of the war with Israel and the United States on February 28, they have been mobilising across the country.

Iran 's 'Shirzanen' or 'Lionesses' have been fighting for rights since the 1979 Revolution, when the hardline Islamist regime made the hijab mandatory. But for every one of them, there are other women: the ones who support the Ayatollah and the strict observance of Shia Islam .

They are vocal and ready to strike at those they see as the ultimate infidels. As the ABC travels around inside Tehran, they tell us their stories. These women are the faithful foot soldiers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and since the outbreak of the war with Israel and the United States on February 28, they have been mobilising across the country. They are surrounded by hundreds of people waving Iran's green, white and red flag.

As the women gather, music blares from speakers and they strain to hear instructions on how to use high-powered weapons. In a combat zone, if I have cover, like a vehicle, a building, or a trench … then I fire standing up, says the woman standing in the middle of the huddle, brandishing an AK-47. She has thick, shapely eyebrows and wears military fatigues under a black chador that flows from her head to her feet.

This scene plays out in Tehran's public squares as women gather and vow to fight and die for leaders who are accused of brutalising them. Iran's enemies are America and the Zionist regime of Israel, who have proven their cruelty and injustice by killing children and innocent people, says Zahra Taheri, a studious-looking 14-year-old who had been listening intently to the woman with the gun.

Women and girls being instructed on how to hold, position and fire a rifle and seek cover if there is return fire. Women from the ultra-conservative and religious support base for the country's clerical government wave Hezbollah flags at nightly rallies in Tehran. We were deeply outraged. But we still believe that we will never back down in the face of the enemy.

In May, the ABC was given rare access to the country on the condition that we remain in Tehran and work with a translator from a pre-approved local media company. The translations were independently verified for accuracy. The first event we are directed to is the pro-regime rally at Enqelab Square, a sign of the support for a war that started when former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike.

The people attending these rallies represent a specific segment of Iranian society - those who are deeply conservative and deeply committed to a strict observance of Shia Islam espoused by the clerical government. Their attire is in stark contrast to women in most neighbourhoods we visit throughout Tehran, where many do not even wear a headscarf. In Tehran there are several murals which take aim at the USA, while others claim to depict America's great crimes.

Almost 37 years ago, he was the ultimate defender of their faith and the only political leader many Iranians had ever known. Three months on from his death, and under the rule of his son Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the rage felt by his supporters is still palpable at a memorial site erected at the entrance of Khamenei senior's bombed-out compound. I loved him more than my own father, says Zeinab, 33, her face wet with tears. And Trump killed him.

I only want revenge. Amongst Iran's most devout Shias, Ali Khamenei is revered as a martyr, while US President Donald Trump is viewed as the ultimate infidel. In April the president threatened to annihilate Iran, saying that a whole civilisation will die tonight unless the country agrees on a deal to end a war that the US and Israel initiated. Since then human rights monitors estimate that more than 1,700 civilians have been killed in attacks on Iran alone.

Since the start of the conflict, the IDF said it had dropped more than 12,000 bombs across Iran and 3,600 bombs on Tehran alone. Human rights monitors say more than 1,700 civilians have died in Iran from the conflict with the US and Israel. Amongst the dead are the 120 children killed in the southern city of Minab when a suspected American tomahawk missile struck their primary school.

While the US government has not accepted responsibility, some reports suggest the US military mistook the school for a neighbouring military base. Every time I see images of that school, it breaks my heart, says Rahele Najafizadeh, 47, a mother of three and Qur'anic studies teacher at one of the Islamic Azad Universities in Tehran. She attends rallies almost every night since the war erupted, chanting Death to the US, Death to Israel.

The deaths of the children of Minab showed many people the cruelty of the United States and Israel. Large posters on display at Tajrish Square show images of the children killed by a suspected US strike on a school in Minab. Authorities have fuelled this anger by erecting wall-sized photos of the dead children along busy roads in the capital, a chilling reminder of the price innocent Iranians have paid in this war





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