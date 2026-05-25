Iran Says No Toll on Strait of Hormuz, Regulating Waterway

Iran has issued its first direct response to US statements suggesting a deal to end the war was close and would include opening the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials say a framework to end the war with the US has been reached, but warn an agreement is not imminent and its nuclear program is not part of current negotiations.

Responding directly to a question from the ABC, an Iran ian official says while there is no toll on the Strait of Hormuz, the regime is working to regulate the waterway and it is likely ships wishing to cross will be required to make some form of payment.

At a press briefing in Tehran, the regime issued its first direct response to statements from the United States over the weekend that suggested a deal to end the war was close and would include opening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran did say a framework to end the war with the US had been reached, but warned an agreement was not imminent and its nuclear program was not part of current negotiations.

The ABC was in the room for the briefing and was permitted to ask a question — one we were required to submit in advance. We would like to know under what conditions will Iran agree to open the Strait of Hormuz? Will there be tolls imposed on ships? Will there be different conditions for different countries?

There is no toll. We need to pay attention to the words we use. We're not after money. Iran and Oman need to create protocols for the safe passage of ships and this will be based on international laws.

It's both for the benefit of our country and also for all countries around the world. It's only natural that the services we provide, like navigation and the preservation of the ecosystem of the Strait, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will have costs. These should not be considered tolls. Iran and Oman are being responsible in our efforts and I hope we will reach a conclusion soon.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei says any charge for crossing the Strait of Hormuz should not be considered a toll. According to state media, Iranian and Omani officials have met to discuss the future of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow body of water between the two nations that 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas shipments must cross before making onward journeys to customers around the globe.

Mr Baghaei said Iran was not worried about negotiations regarding the Strait of Hormuz, saying the regime had shown its power over the waterway and that it would not back away from exerting its influence. Not Iran's job to respond to every Trump post: Baghaei Monday's press briefing was held inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building under minimal security, with about 50 reporters, camera operators and photographers granted access to the room.

The ABC was the only Western media present, sitting among other foreign press representatives from China, Lebanon and Türkiye as Mr Baghaei answered questions for about an hour. Overwhelmingly, the impression the foreign ministry was attempting to project was Iran as the steady, more considered party in its negotiation with the US.

When asked why Iran had not responded to US President Donald Trump's posts on Truth Social, Mr Baghaei said it was not the Islamic government's job to respond to every tweet that the president put out. He said Iran's negotiators were working towards an agreement that was beneficial to the Iranian people and not wasting their time.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of opening the Strait of Hormuz and entering into a very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matter, but comments from Mr Baghaei would suggest otherwise. He said a conclusion had been reached on many topics, but that did not mean they were close to signing an agreement.

The potential memorandum of understanding between the two nations, which was circulated over the weekend, contains 14 points and is focused on ending the war and the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, in exchange for Iran taking steps to ensure safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz. At present, the talks are not on the nuclear issue, which will be negotiated over a 60-day period if the framework accord is agreed, Mr Baghaei said.

After Israel and the US began pounding Tehran in late February and killed then-ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the regime effectively closed the strait, using its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to prevent ships attempting to make the crossing and strangling global oil trade in the process. Mr Trump is under pressure to open the strait, but over recent weeks Iran has moved to formalise its control of the waterway.

The regime has launched what it is calling the Persian Gulf Strait Authority through which shipping companies can apply for permission to cross the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has also issued new maps of the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman indicating where it intends to exercise its control. As a coastal state with territorial waters covering the Strait of Hormuz, Iran says it has a legal right to manage the waterway.

Iran's management of Hormuz Strait ends 50 years of insecurity in the Persian Gulf, Iranian news agencies quoted Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, as saying





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