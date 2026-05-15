Iran Seeks to Impose Tolls on Strait of Hormuz Amid Global Maritime Standoff

Iran proposes a new fee system for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, sparking legal disputes over maritime law and freedom of navigation with the US and Western allies.

The strategic waterway known as the Strait of Hormuz has become a central point of contention in a widening international crisis. For approximately ten weeks, the passage has been effectively blockaded following a military strike conducted by the United States and Israel against targets in Iran during February.

This corridor is of critical importance to the global economy, as it typically handles about one fifth of the worlds total seaborne oil traffic. Currently, Tehran is attempting to redefine the management of this waterway by proposing a system where commercial shipping must pay fees to a newly established government body.

The United States has expressed strong opposition to this initiative, stating that any permanent solution to the current blockade must not involve the payment of tolls to the Iranian government. While the Omani exclave of Musandam sits to the south of the contested area, the Sultanate of Oman has remained largely silent regarding Tehran's specific demands, despite Iranian claims that the two nations are coordinating on the future administration of the strait.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has asserted that the Strait of Hormuz is an exclusively Omani-Iranian waterway, arguing that there are no international waters within the passage. To implement this vision, Iran created the Persian Gulf Strait Authority on May 5, intending for the agency to serve as a profitable revenue stream for the state. Under the proposed regime, ships are required to register via email to receive routing information and permission to transit.

Furthermore, the agency intends to charge a fee of approximately one dollar per barrel of oil, which must be paid in the Iranian national currency, the rial. This financial requirement has raised significant alarms among Western diplomats, who argue that such tolls are unlawful. There are also concerns that requiring ships to open rial accounts could violate United Nations sanctions that prohibit financial transactions with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The legal battle centers on the interpretation of maritime law and the rights of coastal states. Iran signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1982 but never ratified it.

Consequently, Tehran argues that it is not bound by the transit passage rules that guarantee freedom of navigation for all nations. Instead, Iran relies on customary international law, which allows for a more restrictive right known as innocent passage. Iranian officials claim that even if they were bound by the treaty, transit rights could be restricted if the sovereignty or territorial integrity of the coastal state is threatened.

Tehran has pointed to the use of the southern shore by the United States to arm bases as a justification for these restrictions. In response, France and the United Kingdom have developed a rival plan based on the principle of absolute freedom of navigation, which has gained support from several Gulf states. The role of China adds another layer of complexity to the deadlock.

China imports nearly forty-five percent of Iran's oil production through the strait and is desperate for the blockade to end. While Donald Trump has claimed that Beijing agrees with the United States that tolls and restrictions are unacceptable, the reality on the ground appears more fluid. Recent briefings from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps suggest that a large group of Chinese oil tankers have been permitted to pass through the strait after agreeing to abide by the Iranian regime's rules.

It remains unclear if these ships paid the demanded fees. Meanwhile, the United States has maintained its own blockade of Iranian ports as a counter-measure. The American administration has warned that any entity paying what they deem an illegal toll will not be guaranteed safe passage on the high seas, further escalating the risk of maritime conflict in one of the worlds most volatile regions





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