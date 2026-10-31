Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Orders Unrestricted Response to Any Attack

Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei orders military chiefs to answer any attack with an immediate, unrestricted response after four oil tankers hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered his military chiefs to meet any attack on Iran with an immediate and unrestrained response, according to a statement posted on his X account on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The orders came after four oil tankers hit mines and caught fire while travelling through the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.

Khamenei has not been seen since he was appointed at the beginning of the Iran war. His message nonetheless set out new strategic direction for Iran's armed forces as regional tensions escalate ahead of the US midterm elections.

Also read JD Vance letter may offer last chance to avert fresh conflict between US and Iran

Unrestricted Response Orders Issued

The statement said Khamenei had instructed his military chiefs to respond to any military or terrorist attack on Iran with what he described as an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response. The wording suggests Iran is prepared to widen the war across the region, and possibly further, should the United States and Israel launch a new attack.

Khamenei also expressed appreciation for what he called the intelligent steadfastness of the Resistance Front in various countries. The Resistance Front is an Islamist militant organisation and proxy group operating in Jammu and Kashmir. He described the unity of fronts as a decisive factor with a strategic impact on shaping the new political and security order in West Asia.

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Iran's military chiefs were additionally ordered to update the Targets Bank so that all kinds of tangible and intangible assets of the US and Israel would be within reach of the armed forces. The orders indicate Iran would broaden the targets it strikes beyond predominantly military ones, and that it would instruct its satellite organisations, Hezbollah and Hamas, to also engage.

The directives alarmed Gulf countries, which came under attacks from Iran earlier in the year and have been urging the United States not to restart conflict with Iran.

Strait of Hormuz Tanker Explosions

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said four oil tankers, including a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of oil, hit mines and caught fire while travelling through the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC said the tankers suffered explosions on Friday after attempting to use unauthorised routes through the strait.

The Guard's navy claimed the vessels had switched off their navigation and positioning systems and ignored repeated radio warnings. Tehran has asserted control over much of the waterway since the US and Israel launched the war on February 28.

US and Israel Attack Plans Reported

The orders were issued as reports from Washington suggested US Gulf allies had been warned to expect a new assault on Iran as early as Wednesday, November 4, immediately after the US midterm elections. The New York Times reported last week that the US and Israel have drawn up joint plans to attack Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the head of United States Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, had briefed President Trump on options for renewed attacks on Iran. The Washington Post reported that Vice President JD Vance had offered to meet Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in person to negotiate an end to the war.

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Saudi Arabia and Turkiye's leaders have urged Trump to give diplomacy with Iran more time, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is lobbying for a joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran immediately after the US midterm elections. Both the US and Iran have been ramping up their rhetoric in the days leading up to the midterms, due to be held on Monday.

Qatar Mediation and Iran Conditions

Qatar has been attempting to broker negotiations between Iran and the United States, first in meetings in Tehran and now in Doha. Despite suggestions that representatives from Iran and the US would come to Doha for direct talks, it subsequently emerged that there were no US representatives in Doha for the meetings.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a US effort to open dialogue with Iran is a positive step, and that talks with Qatari mediators have resulted in reducing the period required to implement Iran's proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz. He said the Qatari side proposed shortening the implementation period of the Iranian proposal to five days, and that a proposal had now been reached reducing the implementation period to two days.

Araghchi said Iran's conditions include lifting the sanctions imposed following the Islamabad memorandum and reducing US forces in the region. He also demanded the restoration of oil waivers and the release of all frozen Iranian funds, including those held in Qatar.

The foreign minister said Iran does not rule out any possibility regarding the outbreak of war and is prepared for all scenarios. He said Iran has upgraded its weaponry, addressed its vulnerabilities and tested new arms, and that its forces are at the highest level of readiness.