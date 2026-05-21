Iran Tightening Grip on the Strait of Hormuz: New Transit Regime and 'Controlled Maritime Zone'

Iran is asserting an unprecedented level of control over one of the world's most strategically important shipping lanes through a new transit regime. The regime involves creating a vast 'controlled maritime zone' across the waterway from Iran to the United Arab Emirates. Ships seeking approval may face an extensive screening process overseen by the IRGC and several Iranian state agencies before transit approval is granted. Reuters reports on potential connections between the system and Iran-linked entities, strategies, and even a broader system to manage traffic through the strait. The announcement follows reports of Iran's development of a broader system to manage traffic through the strait using security clearances, transit fees, and potentially Bitcoin-backed insurance.

Iran claims to have coordinated vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz through a new transit regime and announced a vast ' controlled maritime zone ' across the waterway.

The zone extends from Iran to the United Arab Emirates and covers the entrance of the Strait with Iranian oversight. Iran says they coordinate and protect vessel movements through the passage. The new system uses a tiered approval process for ships entering the strait, with priority given to allied and closer countries. Despite concerns, Iran has only allowed a trickle of vessels to pass through the waterway, with payments potentially using Bitcoin.

The US Treasury Department expresses readiness to take action against any foreign company supporting illicit Iranian commerce





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Strait Of Hormuz New Transit Regime Controlled Maritime Zone Screening Process Tiered Approval Process Priority Access Close Ties To Tehran Russia China Close Ties To Iran Security Clearances Transit Fees Potential Bitcoin-Backed Insurance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump warns US may hit Iran as Tehran seeks dealThe US President has issued a chilling warning to Iran, threatening another ‘big hit’ while claiming they’re begging to negotiate. But will he follow through?

Read more »

Australian Stock Market Boosted by US-Iran War Hopes, Oil Prices Falling, and Gold RisingThe Australian stock market is expected to surge higher at the open, driven by hopes that the US and Iran are moving toward an end to their war. President Donald Trump earlier told reporters that talks between the two nations were "in the final stages". Oil prices have fallen below $US105 a barrel, and gold has risen. Yields on US government bonds have dropped, although they remain sharply higher than a month ago. The ASX 200 futures were up 112 points or 1.3 per cent to 8641 near 4am AEST. Consumer discretionary and information technology sectors led the advance in the S&P 500. The former prime minister has criticised wealthy people who had "feasted" on lightly taxed capital gains for years and now opposed a return to the model he set up in 1985. The budget papers’ justification for a new tax on discretionary trusts relies on models that would already be flagged as tax avoidance under existing laws. The tax changes were extended beyond housing less than a month before budget day and now leave Labor locked in a battle with small businesses and investors.

Read more »

Thanks to the Iran war, Aussies can find bargain holidays in our regionSurging airfares and disruption to routes have meant fewer global travellers are heading to Asia. One country in particular is offering exceptional bang for buck right now.

Read more »

Trump may see himself in Ahmadinejad but having him lead Iran was a perplexing ideaFormer Iranian president has a populist, headline-grabbing communication style but is an avowed anti-Zionist. How could Israel see him as a man to do business with?

Read more »