Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz, Challenging US Blockade and Shaping Regional Dynamics

Iran asserts effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, leveraging it for revenue and security, while the US blockade faces structural limitations. China, a key importer, navigates these tensions, prioritizing its energy needs and potentially benefiting from shifting regional alliances.

The Trump administration has asserted that its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is proving effective, reporting that nine vessels have complied with directives to alter course. Among these was the Chinese-owned tanker Rich Starry, which reportedly turned back in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, proceeding through the strait.

Conversely, Iran maintains its sovereignty and operational control over the Strait of Hormuz, declaring its prerogative to dictate which ships are permitted passage through this vital maritime corridor. Furthermore, Iran has issued a stark warning, stating that if its ports face any threat, then no port within the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be spared. Regardless of the immediate outcome of the blockade, Iran is strategically positioned to secure long-term dominance over the strait, eclipsing the United States' influence. For many years, Iran had brandished the threat of weaponizing the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic bargaining chip against its adversaries. However, it has refrained from actualizing this threat until the present conflict, which it perceives as an existential struggle against the United States and Israel. Ironically, the very actions by the US and Israel aimed at curtailing Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities have inadvertently equipped Tehran with a potent new instrument: control over the Strait of Hormuz. This newfound leverage is now likely to be integrated as a fundamental component of Iran's enduring strategic calculus. Indeed, during recent peace negotiations with the US, Iranian delegates explicitly included the assertion of Iranian sovereignty over the strait among their demands. This strategic control serves a multifaceted purpose, offering at least three significant advantages. Firstly, it presents substantial revenue-generating opportunities through the imposition of tolls and transit fees on vessels traversing the strait. By implementing modest transit-related charges, estimated at approximately US$1 per barrel or up to US$2 million per tanker, Iran could potentially accrue substantial income. Reports suggest that this could translate to around US$600 million per month from oil shipments and an additional US$800 million per month from natural gas transportation. Economists estimate that a significant majority, at least 80%, of these tolls would be borne by the Persian Gulf states, potentially amounting to as much as US$14 billion annually from oil traffic alone. Secondly, the control over the strait functions as a critical security guarantee. By demonstrating its capacity to disrupt a linchpin of global energy supply, Iran escalates the potential cost of any future military intervention against it. This creates a deterrent effect rooted in economic risk rather than solely military might. Thirdly, it provides Iran with significant geopolitical leverage, particularly in its dealings with countries in the Global South. This control enables Iran to engage in complex negotiations with energy-dependent nations, encouraging them to bypass US sanctions and foster deeper economic ties in exchange for facilitated access to the strait. The United States is currently endeavoring to neutralize Iran's strategic advantage over the strait. However, this counter-strategy, described as a siege of a siege, is hampered by inherent structural limitations. A primary challenge is that Iran's ability to maintain control over the strait is considerably more feasible than a US-led blockade operating in international waters. Even with potential allied support, which has yet to materialize, the US would likely face immense difficulties in sustaining a prolonged restriction of access to the strait. Such an undertaking would impose substantial financial and logistical burdens on the US military and carry profound implications for the global economy. In this context, the Strait of Hormuz risks becoming a modern-day Suez Canal moment for the US, a strategic chokepoint that underscores the limitations of its power rather than its expansive reach. How will China respond to this evolving situation? Could China, a major importer of Iranian oil, play a role in compelling Iran to relinquish its control over the strait? Currently, China has not indicated such an intention and is unlikely to do so. To date, China has openly criticized the United States and rejected its blockade of the strait. Indeed, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, Guo Jiakun, recently employed strong language, labeling the blockade as dangerous and irresponsible. While one Chinese tanker was indeed turned back, other Chinese vessels have successfully navigated the newly established toll system in recent days. This suggests China's pragmatic approach, acknowledging and adhering to Iran's new regulations, at least for the present. Despite the fact that China is vulnerable to the US blockade, with approximately 40% of its oil imports passing through this vital waterway, it has reportedly taken measures to mitigate this risk. China has diversified its oil import sources to reduce its reliance on any single supplier and is believed to possess sufficient strategic petroleum reserves to compensate for imports through the strait for up to seven months. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain whether China would endorse this toll system in the long term. Despite Beijing's current silence on the matter, some analysts predict that China would ultimately oppose such an arrangement, having consistently advocated for the restoration of normal passage through the strait as swiftly as possible. China's expanding regional influence could also be a factor in the aftermath of the conflict. The current geopolitical climate has fostered a shared understanding among Gulf states that an exclusive alignment with the United States and partnership with Israel do not unequivocally guarantee their security. Consequently, these nations may seek to broaden their diplomatic and economic relationships. This trend is evident in the recent visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to Beijing, signifying a growing interest in diversifying regional partnerships





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