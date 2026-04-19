Iran Undecided on Talks as Trump Renews Threats to Infrastructure

As US officials prepare for renewed negotiations in Pakistan to end the conflict with Iran, President Trump has reiterated his threat to destroy Iran's power plants and bridges if a deal is not reached. Tehran has yet to confirm its participation, expressing skepticism about the likelihood of fruitful discussions, while both sides acknowledge significant diplomatic gaps.

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his threat to target Iran 's critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran does not agree to a proposed peace deal. This declaration comes as representatives from the US are set to return to Pakistan for further discussions aimed at de-escalating the ongoing conflict with Iran .

The US delegation, comprising Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, will engage in talks in Islamabad, a city that has become a crucial hub for these diplomatic efforts. The situation remains tense, with Iran reportedly undecided on its participation in the upcoming negotiations. Iranian state media, including the IRNA agency, has expressed skepticism about the prospects for fruitful talks, citing a lack of clear indicators. Despite this uncertainty, Iran’s chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, emphasized in a recent television interview that while diplomacy remains an option, there will be no concessions. He acknowledged significant divergences between the two nations' positions. President Trump has framed the upcoming talks in Islamabad as Iran's final opportunity to accept a peace agreement before a fragile two-week ceasefire expires on Wednesday. He warned on Fox News that failure to sign the deal would result in the destruction of Iran's entire infrastructure. The specific threats against power plants and bridges were further detailed by Trump on Truth Social, where he asserted his intention to dismantle them if Iran refuses his terms, describing the proposed deal as fair and reasonable. The deal reportedly includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and assurances regarding Iran's nuclear program. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a phone conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The discussion focused on the necessity of sustained dialogue and engagement to resolve the prevailing issues promptly and foster regional and global stability. Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, expressed optimism that the impending round of talks would yield significantly consequential outcomes. The conflict, which the US initiated on February 28th during negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program, has become a significant political challenge for the Trump administration. Trump's repeated threats to Iranian infrastructure mirror a pattern observed throughout the war, often preceding periods of de-escalation. The recent two-week ceasefire was abruptly announced by Trump, only hours after he had declared that Iran's civilization would face imminent destruction. Trump has accused Iran of breaching the ceasefire by firing upon merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, following a slight increase in transit attempts. Conversely, Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, has countered that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and coastlines constitutes a violation of the ceasefire, labeling it as both unlawful and criminal. He further stated that the deliberate infliction of collective punishment on the Iranian population amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital chokepoint for global energy, with approximately one-fifth of the world's oil trade typically passing through it. The ongoing war threatens to exacerbate the global energy crisis. Iran has maintained its stance that commercial shipping will not resume through the strait as long as the US blockade remains in place. Reports indicate that two liquefied petroleum gas tankers were observed heading towards the strait but were reportedly turned back by Iran's armed forces. The announcement of the potential reopening of the strait on Friday led to a significant drop in oil prices and a surge in stock markets. However, with the waterway still not open, markets could experience renewed volatility upon their reopening. The pressure on President Trump to find a resolution to the war is mounting as his Republican party prepares for the November midterm elections, where they aim to defend their narrow congressional majorities. Separately, Israel and Lebanon have also announced a ceasefire, distinct from the one involving Iran





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