Australia faces severe fuel shortages from July and August as global emergency stockpiles near exhaustion, warns John Blackburn, Fellow at the Australian Energy Institute.

Iran-US strikes escalate as global fuel crisis looms, Australia faces severe fuel shortages from July and August. John Blackburn, Fellow at the Australia n Energy Institute, warned that the country is likely to face severe fuel shortages from July and August when emergency stock releases coordinated by the International Energy Agency (IEA) are exhausted.

Australia had been shielded from the worst effects of the crisis so far because of those emergency releases, but warned that would soon change. The federal government had worked with industry to support alternative fuel supplies, but warned those measures would not fully offset the impact once global emergency stocks were depleted. Australia is particularly vulnerable because it relies heavily on fuel refined in Asia, with many of those refineries dependent on oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

Even if the vital shipping route were to reopen, Blackburn warned the disruption could continue for years as countries and businesses scramble to rebuild depleted fuel reserves. As stocks start to flow again, which Blackburn predicts will take several months, demand for fuel will be above the 100 per cent level it was before the war. The system itself, to settle down, could take a couple of years.

If we all just chase to get as much as we can, then we're actually going to cause even more of a problem right across the world, he said. At the height of the fuel crisis, experts warned petrol prices in Australia could soar beyond $3 a litre, while some service stations were forced to close temporarily as supplies dwindled





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Iran-US Strikes Global Fuel Crisis Australia Severe Fuel Shortages Emergency Stock Releases International Energy Agency

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