Iran War Drives GOP Midterm Loss as Trump Weighs Next Steps

Vice President JD Vance links Republican midterm losses to public opposition to the Iran war, while Trump acknowledges the assessment but remains undecided on next steps.

Vice President JD Vance explicitly linked the Republican Party's dramatic midterm losses to public opposition against the ongoing war with Iran, in a post on X the morning after the U.S. midterm elections.

He stated that the American public rejected the conflict, which began with U.S.-Israeli airstrikes against Iran in late February 2026, and asserted that any honest conversation about the future must start with this defeat. President Donald Trump subsequently confirmed that he did not disagree with Vance's assessment regarding the role that frustration with the Iran war played in voters' minds.

Also read Live: JD Vance blames Iran war for Republicans' defeat in the US midterms

Trump Faces Uncertainty Over Iran War Strategy

Despite this acknowledgment of the political damage, it remains unclear whether Trump will alter his approach to next steps in the ongoing conflict. Reports indicate that the U.S. military has been actively preparing options and increasing capabilities in the Persian Gulf region, ready to resume hostilities if directed. The conflict has inflicted serious setbacks on the regime in Tehran without achieving the officially stated strategic goals of forcing regime change or militarily defeating threats to U.S. assets.

The Trump administration has touted achievements including the death of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the elimination of scores of senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders, including former National Security Council head Ali Larijani. Significant elements of Iran's air defense, radar network, ballistic missile production, and storage sites have been destroyed, while the U.S. naval blockade has cut off crucial economic lifelines.

Despite the degradation of its military by limitless aerial bombardment and severe financial pressure, the Islamic Republic remains intact under the leadership of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the former supreme leader. Iran still possesses enough ballistic missiles and drones to hold the region at risk while maintaining significant control over its population.

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The U.S. Congressional Budget Office assessed in September that military costs had already totaled US$38 billion, a figure that has increased since then, alongside global economic costs from Iran's de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Escalating the conflict now carries the risk of further damaging Republicans in the eyes of American voters as they turn toward the 2028 presidential race.

Costs And Political Risks Define Escalation Debate

Even if Trump ratchets up the conflict, he faces limited wiggle room coming into January with a Democratic Congress almost uniformly opposed to the war. The nineteen American servicemen killed in the conflict add to the sunk costs, yet continued military expenditure without a clear strategic endgame risks magnifying these financial and human losses without achieving obvious objectives.

For Iran, the midterm results have not changed its public position, with Mojtaba Khamenei directing the IRGC to widen the conflict should the U.S. and Israel attack again. A statement attributed to him indicates that hostilities between the United States and Iran will persist regardless of the balance of party political power in Washington. This stance suggests that despite the electoral consequences in the U.S., the regional threat remains unresolved and potentially intensifying as both sides prepare for future confrontations.

Just hours after the US midterm election results delivered a crushing defeat for the Republican party, pro-regime crowds gathered in Tehran's Enghelab Square to set fire to a giant banner depicting Donald Trump, his vice-president, JD Vance, the US envoy Steve Witkoff and the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Iranian officials have since issued defiant statements celebrating the Republican losses, portraying the results as a rejection of Trump's war against Iran.

Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, whose father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, was killed during strikes in February, said: The process of the US's collapse has accelerated. In another display, Iranian state television broadcast footage of a mock hanging of Trump in Tehran's Tajrish Square that featured an actor wearing a mask of the US president and an orange prison uniform.

Iranian Public Expresses Apprehension Amid Economic Strife

Inside the country, however, some Iranians describe a sense of apprehension, pointing to the worsening economic situation and uncertainty over what Trump's political setback could mean for their future. For Mehnaz, a Tehran-based journalist, the mood is one of hopelessness, as people struggle to make sense of what lies ahead. I am really fearful. Of what?

I still don't know. It's a weird feeling, she said. Frankly, it's a truly strange scenario here. People have set their sights on the US and Israel, hoping that this will bring change.

I found that very strange and still do. Some of those she has spoken to believe that Trump's midterm loss could make another full-scale war more likely. Many think since this is Trump's second term, and he therefore doesn't need to be re-elected, he might continue the war, she said. But what worries me is that the [Iranian] regime has been executing people daily and this is only getting worse, with or without war.

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Schoolgirls walk past a portrait of Iran's late supreme leader Ali Khamenei during a pro-government rally on Wednesday. According to the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), Iranian authorities have executed at least 696 people this year. Alborz, a 36-year-old writer in Tehran, said the appearance of ordinary life masked an increasingly precarious reality. In the shops, people can still be seen browsing for clothes and other goods, just as before.

Yet actual purchases have become rare, and a single T-shirt now costs what a full suit might have set you back a year ago, he said. Amid the banter and everyday chatter, you overhear passersby debating whether a kerosene heater is better than a wood-burning one, readying themselves, in their own way, for the possibility that the infrastructure may one day be destroyed. It is a resilience born of compulsion. There is nothing noble in it, added Alborz.

Unlike those who fear Trump's defeat could bring renewed conflict, Alborz said people around him appeared to believe the likelihood of another full-scale war had diminished. There's a general feeling that with what happened in the US election and with Israel, the likelihood of a full-scale war resuming has decreased. Still, no one is certain.

But while Iranians who are opposed to the government differ over whether another war is likely, a common fear among those interviewed is that the repression at home will continue regardless of what happens in the US. For Noor, 24, a resident of Karaj who spent three weeks in prison after taking part in protests in January, that fear has only intensified.

Residents Fear Continued State Repression Regardless Of War

They arrested me during the war, so their repression mechanism is like a well-oiled machine which won't stop working whether it's under clouds or bombs. Asked how she felt about the days ahead following Trump's midterm defeat, she said uncertainty had become a part of life. If someone tells you inside the country what they predict will happen next, they are lying. No one, absolutely no one, knows what will happen.

We have been preparing for the worst all year. But I know what won't happen. This repression will not end, said Noor. Moein, a medic in central Iran, believed the US and the west underestimated the strength of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), particularly the loyalty of its personnel and its strategic capabilities.

Even I underestimated how powerful and strategically well placed the IRGC is, he said. I used to think, or at least like to think of the whole system as fossilised mullahs and corrupt, out-of-touch military men. But it's clear to me now that they're somewhat competent. And still loyal, despite how corrupt they can be.

For Moein, that recognition has brought a bitter sense of contradiction: A state capable of enduring decades of sanctions and confronting the world's most powerful military, yet willing to turn its coercive machinery against its own population. It's a shame, really. For them to fight back against the sole superpower of the world and last half a century under sanctions, only to kill young girls in the streets.