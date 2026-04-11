Iran War Threatens Trump's Gulf Diplomacy, Rattling Regional Stability

The ongoing Iran war is creating instability in the Persian Gulf and challenging the foreign policy agenda of Donald Trump. Retaliatory attacks by Iran on neighboring countries have resulted in infrastructure damage, economic uncertainty, and a humanitarian crisis.

Donald Trump has placed Gulf diplomacy at the forefront of his foreign policy agenda, a strategy now severely challenged by the ongoing Iran war. This conflict in the Persian Gulf has presented a dire scenario, a situation that many of the region's royal families had long feared and actively sought to prevent. Since the commencement of hostilities, America's allies and partners in the Middle East have endured relentless Iranian missile and drone strikes.

These attacks are Iran's retaliation against a decapitation campaign initiated by the United States and Israel in February. The consequences of this war are far-reaching, encompassing damaged infrastructure, widespread travel disruptions, economic uncertainty, and a significant exodus of tourists and concerned residents. Additionally, Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has severely disrupted the Gulf's critical oil and gas supplies, exacerbating the region's instability. The Gulf nations have understood for decades that they would be on the front lines in the event of a conflict and established contingency plans to counter this threat. These plans included hosting the United States, their main security guarantor, within the region, analysts have noted. However, the reliance on the US did not shield them when US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched strikes in February. As Jessie Moritz, a lecturer at the Australian National University's Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, told the ABC, these nations are now paying a heavy price for a conflict they did not initiate. Tehran's strategy has been to target US military assets and energy infrastructure in the Gulf, in the belief that the leaders of these states would, in turn, exert pressure on the Trump administration to abandon its war. Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, stated on March 19 that the accuracy of these strikes, seen across the region, indicates premeditation and careful planning. The Iranian regime appears to have factored in these attacks on its neighbors as part of its war planning, with the aim of pressuring the international community. The regime has gambled on its ability to withstand the daily US and Israeli bombardments, while hoping its adversaries would find its Gulf attacks unsustainable. Ali Ansari, professor of Iranian history and director of the Institute for Iranian Studies at the UK University of St Andrews, pointed out that the regime's primary goal has been survival, but the question is at what cost. Gulf states, after five weeks of fighting, remain embroiled in a conflict they never wanted and actively tried to avoid, according to Dr. Moritz. A fragile ceasefire and ongoing talks offer a glimmer of hope for peace. However, even when the war concludes, the Gulf nations will not only have to repair the substantial economic and physical damage inflicted by Iran's retaliatory campaign, but they will also need to adapt to a regime that analysts view as less predictable and more prone to violence than it was before the conflict. Iran's retaliatory attacks during the war have targeted Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian initially claimed that Tehran was only targeting US military bases and installations in the region. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted key locations, including the Al Udeid air base in Qatar, Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, and Al Dhafra in the UAE. Energy infrastructure has also been significantly impacted. Satellite imagery showed black smoke over the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah oil base, and a March 19 strike on the Ras Laffan energy hub in Qatar, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, caused a 17 percent reduction in its export capacity. Matt Stanley, a UAE-based energy market commentator from Kpler, has stated that while it is difficult to assess the full extent of the damage, the impact will be severe. The attacks in the neighboring countries were unprecedented, 'almost unhinged' and irrational according to a senior United Arab Emirates minister. Dr Moritz stated that Bahrainis were 'trapped' in their own country last week, another example of the war's impact on daily life in the Gulf, given that the only way out of Bahrain is a single highway between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the King Fahad Causeway





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