Iran Warns Foreign Forces to Leave Strait of Hormuz as US-Iran Tensions Spike

Iran's foreign minister urged foreign naval forces to exit the Strait of Hormuz to avoid crossfire after the US accused Iran of shooting down an Apache helicopter, leading to American retaliatory strikes and threatening a fragile ceasefire. Diplomatic efforts led by Donald Trump aim to finalize a deal as Israel and Iran exchange attacks and fighting continues in Lebanon.

Iran 's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged foreign forces to withdraw from the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding areas, citing the persistent danger of being caught in crossfire amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

His warning comes after the United States accused Iran of shooting down an American Apache helicopter over the strategic waterway, prompting the US to conduct proportional strikes against Iranian targets. The incident threatens a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since early April, as diplomatic efforts led by former US President Donald Trump aim to broker a comprehensive deal to end the conflict.

The war, which intensified following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, has drawn in multiple actors, including Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and has severely disrupted global shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply. Araghchi emphasized that the Strait is not international waters but shared between Iran and Oman, and stressed that foreign military presence near Iranian territory carries inherent risks from accidents or entanglement in hostilities.

He stated that while Iran prefers diplomatic solutions, it is prepared to defend itself. The US Central Command confirmed that American forces executed self-defense strikes on Iran at the direction of the Commander-in-Chief, marking a direct escalation between the two nations. This marks the second confirmed loss of a crewed US aircraft to Iranian forces during the conflict, following an F-15 fighter jet shot down in April.

The recent cycle of attacks saw Iran launch nearly 30 missiles at Israel, which responded with strikes on Iranian military sites. Iranian state media reported three casualties from Israeli airstrikes, while Israel reported no injuries from the Iranian missile barrage. Despite Trump's assertion that negotiations are in their final stages and that both Iran and Israel have agreed to halt hostilities through US mediation, both sides reserve the right to resume fighting.

The conflict's regional dimensions remain complex, as Israel continues its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon despite calls for a broader truce. Lebanese authorities report ongoing Israeli airstrikes, including a deadly strike on Tyre that killed at least eight civilians, and widespread evacuations ordered by the Israeli military.

The war has caused over 3,600 deaths in Lebanon since the ground invasion began, and Iranian airports briefly closed during the missile exchanges have reopened, allowing hajj pilgrimage flights from Saudi Arabia to proceed. The situation underscores the high stakes of diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider war, as the presence of foreign forces in the Gulf remains a flashpoint.

The Strait of Hormuz's critical role in global energy security adds urgency to de-escalation, while the interplay between the US, Iran, Israel, and non-state actors like Hezbollah complicates any potential settlement. Trump's push for a deal hinges on aligning Israeli and Iranian security concerns, including a cessation of Houthi attacks on shipping and a truce in Lebanon that addresses Hezbollah's role.

The coming days will test whether diplomatic momentum can outpace the risk of renewed military confrontation, as both Iran and the US demonstrate readiness to use force if their red lines are crossed





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