Iranian Diplomat Embarks on Regional Tour to Revive Peace Talks

Abbas Araghchi is visiting Pakistan, Oman, and Russia to explore the possibility of restarting peace negotiations with the US and Israel, focusing on securing a commitment to end attacks on Iran and addressing the ongoing blockade and nuclear concerns. The talks face significant hurdles as both sides remain firm in their demands.

Abbas Araghchi, a key Iran ian diplomat, is embarking on a diplomatic tour encompassing Pakistan , Oman , and Russia in a concerted effort to explore the possibility of resuming stalled peace talks .

These discussions aim to achieve a lasting commitment from the United States and Israel to halt attacks against Iran, a central demand from Tehran. While Islamabad had anticipated Araghchi’s visit would pave the way for renewed bilateral negotiations with a US team headed by Vice President JD Vance, both sides remain entrenched in their positions, asserting that time favors their respective stances. Pakistan is currently attempting to mediate, but faces significant challenges in identifying common ground.

Araghchi’s initial engagements will be with Pakistani mediators, though US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are also reportedly traveling to Islamabad. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led the Iranian negotiating team in the initial round of talks, is not participating in this phase. Iran maintains that it will not re-engage in talks until the US lifts its blockade of Iranian ports, while the US insists on verifiable guarantees that Tehran will dismantle its nuclear program.

A novel proposal under consideration involves Iran dividing its 400kg stockpile of highly enriched uranium and progressively diluting the enrichment level of each portion in exchange for the removal of specific sanctions. Iran is also seeking China’s involvement as a guarantor of any potential agreement, with speculation that China may revisit its previous offer to accept a portion of the uranium stockpile.

Esmail Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, emphasized that the focus of negotiations has shifted from the nuclear issue to “ending the war in a way that secures the country’s interests,” demanding a ceasefire as a precursor to a comprehensive resolution encompassing compensation, the Strait of Hormuz, and sanctions relief. He underscored the necessity of non-aggression commitments not only from the US but also from Israel, which has not been directly involved in the talks.

Baghaei asserted that the lifting of the US blockade was originally part of the ceasefire agreement, questioning the US’s trustworthiness in implementing a broader settlement if minimum commitments are not met. He cited statements from Donald Trump indicating the US has “all the time in the world” and is not urgently seeking a deal. The US blockade has reportedly expanded globally, with 34 ships already turned back and another aircraft carrier scheduled to join the effort.

The US accuses Iran of acting like pirates by attempting to impede shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and laying mines, vowing to respond forcefully to any further mining attempts. Criticism has also been directed at Europe for its reluctance to intervene militarily, with a call for greater action beyond diplomatic conferences. Iran has reportedly attacked five ships and seized two in its efforts to enforce the blockade.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s diplomatic advisor, predicts a long-term erosion of trust with Iran and anticipates increased regional interest in political communication with Israel, viewing Iran as the primary strategic threat. He also suggests internal political divisions within Iran between military and political factions, hindering the restoration of a unified political order. The UAE’s close ties with Israel position it to potentially encourage closer relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel in response to Iranian actions





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