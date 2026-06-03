Iranian Drone Hits Kuwait Airport Amid Escalating US‑Iran Conflict

An Iranian drone strike on Kuwait International Airport killed an Indian national, injured dozens, and prompted Kuwait to suspend flights, expel diplomats, and condemn the targeting of civilian infrastructure as US‑Iran hostilities flare across the Gulf.

Kuwait International Airport was struck by an Iranian drone in a wave of hostilities that has rattled the Persian Gulf region. The attack, which killed an Indian national and injured 63 others, many of them also Indian, prompted Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to condemn the aggression and to warn that civilian infrastructure must never become a target.

The Ministry said the strike on the airport, a key hub for commercial air traffic, represented a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the entire Gulf. In response, Kuwait suspended all flights and air traffic at the airport while its senior officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahd Yusuf Saud al‑Sabah, inspected the damage on the ground.

The government also expelled two Iranian diplomats, describing the incident as a flagrant violation of its territorial integrity. The airport attack unfolded against a backdrop of renewed fighting between the United States and Iran. On the same night, U.S. forces hit an Iranian island that hosts several military installations and struck an oil tanker navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Foreign Ministry retaliated by accusing the United States of terrorism, denouncing the strikes on a telecommunications mast on Qeshm Island{} and on the tanker as breaches of the fragile cease‑fire that had been declared in April. Iranian officials reiterated that any return to negotiations would depend on safeguarding the rights of the Iranian people and halting what they described as a broader campaign of war against Iran, Lebanon and the wider region.

They also warned that Israeli attacks on Beirut could jeopardise the cease‑fire, suggesting that further aggression could reignite open conflict. Bahrain reported intercepting three Iranian missiles and multiple drones the same day, underscoring how the hostilities have spilled over into neighboring states. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed sorrow for the victims, calling on all parties to respect civilian lives and facilities.

Meanwhile, diplomatic channels remain open but stagnant, with Iranian officials stating that dialogue with the United States has not progressed. The series of strikes marks one of the most intense nights of bombing since the cease‑fire, highlighting the fragility of peace in the Gulf and raising concerns about a possible escalation into a broader regional war.

The incident at Kuwait International Airport serves as a stark reminder that even civilian hubs are not immune to the reverberations of great‑power rivalry in the Middle East





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