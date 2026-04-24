Iranian Embassy in Australia Accused of Recruiting for Paramilitary Campaign

The Iranian embassy in Canberra has been accused of actively recruiting Australians of Iranian descent for a paramilitary campaign aimed at defending Iran against potential US military intervention. This has raised serious legal and national security concerns in Australia, particularly given the country's designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

The Iran ian embassy in Canberra, Australia , has been embroiled in controversy following the discovery of a recruitment drive aimed at bolstering Iran ’s defense capabilities against potential US military action.

This initiative, promoted through the embassy’s website and Telegram channel, solicited registrations for the ‘Janfida Campaign,’ a paramilitary effort intended to defend Iran. The message, written in Farsi, detailed instructions on how Iranians residing abroad could participate, utilizing a system managed by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The campaign’s launch coincides with escalating tensions and concerns regarding a possible US ground operation against the Iranian regime.

This development occurs against a backdrop of already strained relations between Australia and Iran, marked by last year’s expulsion of Tehran’s ambassador and the Australian government’s designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism. The recruitment message was swiftly removed from both platforms after inquiries were directed to the embassy, but not before it sparked significant alarm among Iranian diaspora groups within Australia.

The revelation has ignited a debate regarding the legality and appropriateness of such activities being conducted on Australian soil. Australian law explicitly prohibits individuals from entering a foreign country with the intent to engage in hostile activities, unless they are serving with a foreign government’s armed forces. Preparing to engage in such activities is also a criminal offense, carrying a potential life sentence.

Crucially, the law also criminalizes the recruitment of individuals to join the Iranian military or organizations involved in hostile acts. Advocacy groups, such as Australian United Solidarity for Iran (AusIran), have expressed disbelief at the embassy’s actions, deeming the recruitment initiative “unbelievable. ” The Iranian Australian Monarchist Association echoed these concerns, highlighting the significant legal and national security implications of promoting a campaign linked to a designated terrorist organization.

They argue that such actions exceed the bounds of diplomatic mandate and are incompatible with Australian law and values. Similar promotional messages have also surfaced from Iranian embassies in other countries, including Sri Lanka, indicating a broader effort to mobilize support from the diaspora. The Australian government’s response is likely to be stringent, given the existing legal framework and the recent designation of the IRGC as a terrorist entity.

The listing of the IRGC has already made certain dealings with the organization, including membership and provision of resources, criminal offenses. Furthermore, new legislation enacted in response to findings from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) criminalizes directing the activities of, recruiting for, associating with members of, or providing support to state sponsors of terrorism.

ASIO’s investigation previously led to the expulsion of Iranian diplomat Ahmad Sadeghi from Canberra, following evidence linking him to at least two antisemitic incidents targeting Australia’s Jewish community. The current situation raises questions about the extent of Iranian intelligence operations within Australia and the potential for further attempts to influence or destabilize the country. The government is expected to thoroughly investigate the embassy’s recruitment activities and consider further measures to safeguard national security.

The incident underscores the complex challenges Australia faces in balancing diplomatic relations with Iran while protecting its own interests and upholding its legal obligations. The focus will now be on determining whether any individuals in Australia responded to the recruitment call and, if so, what actions they may have taken





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