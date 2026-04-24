Iranian Embassy Promotes Recruitment Campaign Targeting Diaspora Amidst Regional Conflict

The Iranian embassy in Australia is actively recruiting Iranians living abroad for a campaign called 'Janfada', sparking outrage and security concerns. The campaign seeks volunteers to defend Iran against perceived threats from the US and Israel, raising fears of potential national security risks and the targeting of children.

The Iran ian embassy in Canberra is actively promoting a recruitment campaign, known as ' Janfada ' – meaning 'sacrificing life' – aimed at enlisting Iran ians living abroad to support the regime amidst escalating regional tensions.

This campaign, launched in Iran last month following US and Israeli strikes, seeks volunteers for a conflict that has broadened into a regional issue, despite current fragile ceasefires. The embassy shares details online and through social media channels, inviting Iranians aged 12 and over to 'declare their readiness' to confront the US and Israel and 'defend the Islamic Republic of Iran'.

This initiative has sparked outrage and fear within the Australian Iranian diaspora, who view it as a 'very dangerous' and alarming development. Rana Dadpour, a spokesperson for Australian United Solidarity for Iran, expressed fury at the campaign's promotion within Australia, stating that community members are 'shocked, angry, and scared'. She highlighted the potential national security implications, emphasizing that registration could be construed as acting against Australia's interests, given its alliance with the United States.

Concerns are also raised about the targeting of children as young as 12, echoing similar criticisms from Human Rights Watch regarding a previous campaign. The campaign's messaging frames participation as a defense against 'American-Zionist' threats to Iran's borders and islands, though the specific roles for volunteers remain unclear. Iranian officials claim up to 30 million people have registered, suggesting potential contributions beyond direct combat roles.

The promotion of 'Janfada' by the Iranian embassy occurs after Australia expelled the Iranian ambassador in August following the regime's alleged direction of antisemitic attacks within the country. While the embassy remains open for consular services, experts like Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a former political prisoner in Iran, argue that the government should investigate the embassy's propaganda activities and consider further reducing its diplomatic presence. Moore-Gilbert views the campaign as part of a broader disinformation effort by the regime.

Furthermore, Australia has designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism, making engagement with the group illegal. Australian law also criminalizes travel or recruitment for hostile activities abroad. The Australian Federal Police are aware of the embassy’s posts and are investigating, while the Department of Home Affairs has been contacted for comment. Reports from Iran indicate the involvement of 'Janfada girls' in pro-regime demonstrations, highlighting the campaign’s reach within the country





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