Iranian footballers find solace and support in Australia after seeking asylum

Two Iranian national football players, Atefeh Ramezanisadeh and Fatemeh Pasandideh, have expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received in Australia after being granted humanitarian visas. The athletes, who sought asylum following Iran's controversial Asian Cup campaign, are focused on rebuilding their lives and pursuing their sporting dreams in their new home, receiving encouragement from the Australian government, the Iranian community, and a local football club.

Two Iranian soccer players who sought asylum in Australia have spoken out about the immense wave of support they have encountered as they embark on rebuilding their lives in a new country. Atefeh Ramezanisadeh and Fatemeh Pasandideh have shared their deep gratitude for the opportunity to stay in Australia , a decision made following Iran’s contentious participation in the recent Asian Cup .

In a joint statement released on Friday, the athletes conveyed that the compassion and assistance they have received during this difficult period have instilled in them a vital sense of hope for a future where they can live and compete in an environment of safety and security. Their situation gained significant attention when they, along with five other Iranian squad members and a support staff member, were granted humanitarian visas to remain in Australia after the tournament. This development arose amidst considerable concern for their safety upon a potential return to Iran, particularly after they were reportedly labeled as wartime traitors by Iranian state media for their refusal to sing the national anthem before their opening match in the Asian Cup. This act of defiance sparked a diplomatic stir. Following this, five members of the squad eventually withdrew their asylum claims and returned to Iran, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the risks involved for those seeking protection abroad. Pasandideh and Ramezanisadeh specifically extended their thanks to the Australian government for providing them with what they described as a safe haven in this beautiful country. They highlighted the crucial role of Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in granting them humanitarian protection, acknowledging his administration’s efforts in ensuring their safety. Furthermore, they commended the support extended by Home Affairs staff throughout their application process. The players also expressed being profoundly touched by the generosity and warmth shown by Australia’s Iranian community as they transition into this new chapter of their lives. Their statement emphasized that the community’s support has been instrumental in making them feel welcome and less alone during this period of navigating significant change. At present, their foremost priorities are their safety and well-being, alongside initiating the comprehensive process of rebuilding their lives from the ground up. This includes establishing a sense of normalcy and security after the considerable upheaval they have experienced. The commitment of the Australian sporting community is also evident, with the A-League Women’s club, Brisbane Roar, extending an offer to Pasandideh and Ramezanisadeh, providing them access to their training facilities. The club has stated its dedication to fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for the athletes, recognizing their talent and their desire to continue their football careers. This gesture of solidarity from a professional sporting organization demonstrates a broader acceptance and encouragement for the players as they look towards their future in Australia. The two athletes, who are undoubtedly elite athletes with aspirations for continued success, conveyed their strong desire to resume their sporting careers in Australia. However, they also made it clear that they are not yet prepared to publicly discuss their experiences or the details surrounding their departure from Iran. They respectfully requested privacy and space from the media at this juncture, emphasizing that their immediate focus is on personal recovery and adjustment. Consequently, they stated that they would not be making any further comments or participating in interviews in the foreseeable future. This decision underscores their need for a period of calm and stability as they concentrate on healing and establishing a foundation for their future. Their journey highlights the complex realities faced by individuals seeking refuge and the importance of both governmental and community support in facilitating a successful transition. The unwavering resolve of these athletes to pursue their passion for football, coupled with their gratitude for the assistance they are receiving, offers a compelling narrative of resilience and hope





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