Iranian Gunboats Fire on Tanker in Strait of Hormuz Amidst Reimposed Passage Restrictions

Tensions flare in the Strait of Hormuz as Iranian gunboats open fire on a commercial tanker, hours after Iran announced it would reimpose passage restrictions, citing breaches of trust. The incident follows a confusing period of conflicting statements regarding the strait's status and comes amidst ongoing US-led naval blockades.

Tensions escalated significantly in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran ian gunboats reportedly opened fire on a commercial tanker traversing the critical waterway. This incident occurred mere hours after Iran ian military sources declared their intention to close the strait, citing repeated violations of trust. The UK Maritime Traffic Organisation (UKMTO) issued a formal advisory confirming that two gunboats, identified as belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC ), engaged the tanker. Fortunately, reports indicate that the crew and the vessel itself are safe, though the extent of any potential damage remains unconfirmed. The UKMTO has not yet disclosed the flag state of the targeted tanker, adding another layer of uncertainty to the developing situation.

This dramatic turn of events represents a bewildering reversal for both parties involved. Prior to this, there were indications that a diplomatic agreement was on the horizon, which would have ensured the open passage through the Strait of Hormuz, with a coalition of US-aligned nations providing security. However, the Iranian military has now asserted that restrictions on maritime traffic are being reinstated. Their justification for this move hinges on allegations of persistent breaches of trust by the United States concerning the existing ceasefire arrangements. This stands in stark contrast to earlier statements made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who, on Friday, had posted on the social media platform X, asserting that the Strait was indeed open to all traffic. Within hours, however, Iranian state media broadcast confirmations of the Iranian armed forces exercising full oversight of ship passage, deeming any such passage invalid if the alleged naval blockade were to persist.

Adding to the charged atmosphere, US President Donald Trump has maintained that a naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in effect until a comprehensive agreement is reached with Tehran. Furthermore, a purported message from the newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has emerged, warning that Iran's navy is prepared to inflict decisive defeats upon its adversaries. Khamenei, who has maintained a low public profile since assuming leadership six weeks ago, with no public appearances or video messages, did not directly address the recent ambiguities surrounding the Strait of Hormuz in his written statement. Instead, the message conveyed praise for Iran's army, commending its courageous defense of the nation's territory, waters, and flag.

This particular statement from Khamenei, attributed to him, coincides with Army Day and the birthday of his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader who was tragically assassinated in a joint US-Israeli airstrike at the onset of the current conflict. The situation remains fluid and requires continuous monitoring as diplomatic channels are tested amidst this heightened military posturing





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