A detailed examination of the fierce debate within Iran over a proposed peace agreement with the United States, focusing on hardliner objections concerning sanctions relief, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and nuclear provisions, alongside official rebuttals and political ramifications.

Iran ian hardliners are mounting a fervent opposition to a proposed peace agreement with the United States, defending their stance against claims that the deal fails to guarantee sanctions relief, compensation, or Iran ian control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The dissenting voices include Iranian MP Kamran Ghazanfari, who labeled assertions of victory and American retreat as a blatant lie. Meysam Nili, managing director of Rajanews and brother-in-law of former hardline president Ebrahim Raisi, denounced the proposed accord as a catastrophic capitulation and urged citizens not to remain silent. In response, officials led by Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to the head of the negotiating team and parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, issued a detailed audio rebuttal.

They insisted the deal would end ongoing hostilities, including Israel's offensive in Lebanon, and emphasized that Iran would not be required to make new commitments regarding its nuclear program. Instead, matters such as the disposal of highly enriched uranium, including potential down-blending within Iran, would be deferred to future discussions lasting up to 60 days.

Mohammadi also clarified that references to Iranian arrangements would permit Iran and Oman to charge fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz and would even bar Israeli commercial ships from the waterway. He claimed the United States had aggressively sought to remove the phrase Iranian arrangements from the text but ultimately conceded in the second phase of the agreement to lift primary sanctions for the first time.

This explanation sharply contradicts critics on several factual and interpretative points, which Mohammadi attributed to reliance on outdated drafts. Regarding the nuclear issue, he noted the only explicit textual commitment is Iran's pledge not to build or purchase nuclear weapons, a stance he described as consistent with longstanding policy.

He argued the proposed deal surpasses the 2015 nuclear agreement under Barack Obama, which lifted sanctions in exchange for nuclear restrictions, because Iran has since demonstrated its ability to control the Strait of Hormuz. This time, he said, there is no expectation that Iran will dismantle its nuclear program awaiting sanctions relief; instead, the strait remains in Iranian hands, allowing closure at any time.

Mohammadi acknowledged that the release of half of Iran's frozen foreign assets, approximately $12 billion, had not been finalized. He asserted America would not directly provide funds; instead, Arab nations have pledged the money under compulsion, having witnessed Iran's regional power and felt its dominance. The agreement, he suggested, forces Arab states to accept Iran's sovereignty and superiority while participating in concessions.

The opposition, coalescing around the Paydari Front in parliament, includes hardline national security committee member Mahmoud Nabavian, Kayhan newspaper editor Hossein Shariatmadari, and a senior IRGC commander with experience in Syria. These critics have organized protests outside Tehran's foreign ministry and promoted a we will not accept hashtag. Government supporters counter that the Paydari Front opposes any deal and does not represent ordinary Iranians, who understand wars against superpowers seldom yield outright victories.

In an open letter, Shariatmadari challenged negotiators Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi, questioning why they would abandon the strait's closure as a pivotal leverage tool from the Ramadan war, which historically choked enemy commerce and economic activity. He dismissed the proposal to collect service fees from passing vessels as an inadequate substitute, given the immense costs inflicted by sanctions, the martyrdom of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the deaths of nuclear scientists and military commanders, and the destruction of hundreds of billions in assets.

Hardline cleric and MP Hajatoleslam Naboyan, the Paydari Front's de facto foreign affairs spokesman, expressed incredulity that the agreement might allow free commercial shipping through the strait, asking whether Israeli commercial vessels would also be permitted, reiterating that the proposal originates from the Islamic Republic of Iran





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Iran US Diplomacy Nuclear Deal Strait Of Hormuz Hardliners Sanctions Paydari Front Ghalibaf Araghchi Middle East Tension

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