Tina Kordrostami, an Iranian‑born Australian human‑rights advocate, condemns ABC News for a report that showcased Tehran without mentioning regime‑driven repression, calling it a "spit in the face" to Iranians living under the Islamic Republic.

Iran ian human‑rights activist and Sydney‑based Ryde councillor Tina Kordrostami has launched a vehement attack on a recent ABC News documentary that offered what she described as a "rare look inside Iran " but omitted any criticism of the Islamic Republic.

In her statement, Kordrostami called the report a "real spit in the face" to the millions of Iranians who live under a theocratic system that she says routinely suppresses dissent, censors the internet and punishes those who dare to speak out. She argued that the broadcast presented a highly curated view of Tehran that highlighted only state‑approved narratives, such as anti‑American propaganda posters and a pro‑regime rally, while ignoring the massive human‑rights violations that have occurred since the resurgence of massive protests five months ago.

Kordrostami stressed that ordinary Iranians are struggling to survive with limited access to information, often reduced to a few minutes of internet connectivity each day, and that the ABC’s omission of the estimated 36,000 protest‑related deaths was a disservice to both the Iranian diaspora and the international community. The ABC segment began with a voice‑over explaining that the network had been granted a narrow window of permission by Iranian authorities to film inside the country, under strict conditions that required the crew to follow government‑imposed rules.

The footage then showed a series of state‑run displays denouncing the United States, followed by scenes of a heavily choreographed pro‑government demonstration. Interviewees included a graphic designer named Nadia Rostanpour, who praised the Iranian people’s resilience and referred to former US President Donald Trump as a "psychopath" while asserting that Iran’s military strength would protect the nation.

Another interviewee, businessman Mehrdad Jalilian, spoke of the public’s eagerness to defend the country and even featured soldiers teaching children how to handle an AK‑47. No mention was made of the ongoing crackdown on protesters, the widespread arrests of journalists, or the documented fatalities that have resulted from the regime’s violent response to dissent.

Kordrostami warned that such one‑sided reporting contributes to a global misunderstanding of the situation in Iran and undermines the efforts of exiled activists who have spent decades advocating for democratic reforms. She reminded the audience that the diaspora community has witnessed successive waves of repression over the past four decades, prompting many to flee their homeland in search of safety.

By presenting only the regime’s polished image, the ABC documentary, according to Kordrostami, fails to give voice to the suffering, fear, and determination of ordinary Iranians who continue to risk their lives for change. She called on international media outlets to adopt a more balanced approach, incorporating testimonies from protesters, human‑rights experts, and independent observers to provide a truthful picture of life under Iran’s authoritarian rule





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