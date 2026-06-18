Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Sentenced to 74 Lashes for Hijab-Free Performance

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and eight production team members have been sentenced to 74 lashes, a two-year travel ban, and a two-year artistic activity ban for a hijab-free livestreamed concert. The Qom province criminal court's ruling, based on charges of offending public decency with "vulgar" content, has been criticized by human rights groups as legally baseless and a form of torture. The case underscores the Islamic Republic's escalating cultural repression against women artists.

Prominent Iran ian vocalist Parastoo Ahmadi has reportedly been sentenced to 74 lashes, along with a two-year travel ban and a prohibition from artistic activities, following a livestreamed concert where she performed without a hijab.

The punishment, handed down by the criminal court of Qom province, also targets eight members of her production and musical team. The charges include offending public decency through the publication of "vulgar and immoral content" on digital platforms. The sentencing, which has not yet been officially published by Iran's judiciary news agency, has drawn condemnation from human rights organizations and legal experts who argue it lacks basis in Iranian criminal law and constitutes a form of torture under international standards.

The incident stems from a December 2024 performance of the patriotic song "Az Khoone Javanane Vatan" (From the Blood of the Youth of the Homeland), which Ahmadi livestreamed on her YouTube channel. The video quickly went viral, accumulating millions of views, while highlighting the regime's strict dress code for women. Ahmadi, aged 29, was briefly detained along with several musicians after the video's release before being released.

Authorities subsequently opened a formal case over the video's publication, culminating in the recent sentencing. Human rights advocates emphasize that the punishment reflects a broader strategy to suppress cultural dissent in Iran. Bahar Ghandehari, director of advocacy at the Center for Human Rights in Iran, stated that the flogging sentence underscores the persistence of severe human rights abuses in the country, despite official propaganda aimed at improving its international image.

She pointed to the stark contrast between state messaging and the prosecution of artists as evidence of the regime's repressive nature. Legal experts like Moein Khazaeli of the Dadban legal counseling centre argue that Iranian law does not criminalize singing, musical performance, or the production of music by women, making the charge of producing obscene content legally unfounded. Khazaeli also noted that flogging violates international prohibitions against torture and inhuman treatment.

The sentencing has reverberated across Iran's artistic community, both inside the country and in exile. Iranian-British actress Nazanin Boniadi criticized the international community's engagement with the Iranian government, warning that accommodation only emboldens repression. Exiled actress Setareh Maleki, who fled after working on the Oscar-nominated film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," described Ahmadi's performance as a powerful act of resistance that rekindled her spirit.

Maleki highlighted the daily acts of defiance by Iranian artists against censorship, expressing hope that each such act serves as a guiding light in a prolonged struggle for freedom





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