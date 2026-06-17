Iraq's Aymen Hussein Overcomes Customs Detention to Score Historic World Cup Goal

Iraq striker Aymen Hussein was detained by US customs but still scored his country's second World Cup goal in a 4-1 loss to Norway. Coach Graham Arnold praised his resilience and highlighted the positive team experience despite the result.

Iraq national football team striker Aymen Hussein faced an unexpected hurdle on his journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when he and another member of the Iraqi traveling party were detained by US customs officials in Chicago earlier this month.

The incident cast doubt on his availability for Iraq's opening match against Norway in Foxborough. However, Hussein overcame the adversity and played a pivotal role in the game. Despite Iraq's 4-1 loss to Norway, Hussein scored his nation's second-ever World Cup goal, a moment that briefly ignited hope among the sizable Iraqi diaspora in the stadium. He also scored an own-goal later in the match, but Iraq's coach Graham Arnold chose to focus on the positive aspects of Hussein's performance.

Arnold praised the striker's resilience, noting he had managed to play the full 90 minutes despite suffering several injuries during the season. He described Hussein as a formidable presence in the penalty area. The match began with Norway taking the lead in the 29th minute through a sliding goal by Erling Haaland. Nine minutes later, Hussein responded.

Amir Alammari collected the ball near the baseline and sent in a cross that bypassed Norway's defenders. Hussein met it with a clean header that beat diving goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland. The goal sparked celebrations among the Iraqi fans present. After the final whistle, Hussein seemed disappointed, but his teammates took pride in the lift his goal provided to an underdog team.

Arnold acknowledged the difficulty of celebrating a goal in a losing effort but urged looking ahead to the next fixture. Separately, Arnold expressed satisfaction with the overall treatment the squad received during their US trip, describing it as first-class. The incident in Chicago, while concerning, did not overshadow the team's determination to compete on the world stage





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